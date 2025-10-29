Thursday, November 1, 1900

FETE DAY IN MARLINTON

While no special committee had been appointed to consult with the weather prophets in the selection of a day for the rally, no more happy selection could have been made. Conveyances of all kinds commenced to arrive at an early hour and by noon an immense crowd had assembled, horses filling all the livery stables, alleys and side streets of the town and the ox had been roasting from an early hour.

The special train bringing the band from Rocky Point arrived about one o’clock. This attracted many people to the railroad and some of the smaller youngsters had their first ride…

Ye Knights of the tournament formed in gallant array, marched to the course. The competitors for the saddle and honor of crowning a Queen of Love and Beauty were Messers Clark, McLaughlin, Dr. Marshall, Galford, King and Smith.

W. D. Clark won the first prize. Will Clark, owing to an infringement of the rules in carrying his lance, was given second prize.

The football game was won by Marlinton by a score of 2 – 0 in one of the most stubbornly contested battles ever waged on the local gridiron…

Miss Daisy Mann was crowned queen. The dancing was continued until an early hour. So closed one of the most eventful days in Marlinton history. The crowd is estimated to 3,000…

STORE BURNED

The store of Ream Brothers in Renick’s Valley was burned last Saturday night with all its contents as well as the blacksmith shop which was the adjoining building. The Methodist church and a dwelling close by were uninjured. The origin of the fire was a mystery but a hatchet being found in the road, it is thought that the store had been broken into, burglarized and then set on fire. Insurance to the amount of $1,150 had been taken out two days before the loss. All the books of the firm were burned.

A FEW LAST WORDS

This is the last issue of this paper before the election, and we are glad that the campaign of 1900 is so nearly over. We object to the strenuousness of the American Campaign. We have endeavored to inculcate a spirit of true Democracy which we take to mean say and do what you please in a perfectly independent manner as one of the ragged majorities but in the end, support the nominee, as otherwise we pay too dearly for the fun of kicking.

Each ticket has much to recommend it but on the whole, we think the following is the order in which they should be chosen: First, the Democratic, second, the Republican, third, the Prohibition, fourth, the Socialistic, and fifth, the Populist.

If none of these tickets satisfy you, you may stay at home and husk corn for the enemy at $10 a day.

DIED

Henry White, aged 80, died October 29, 1900, at his residence near Driscol, of the infirmities of advanced age.

In his decease Pocahontas county is bereaved of one of the most loyal and substantial of citizens, and his family mourns the departure of a very excellent father. He was, from early youth, an adherent of the Lutheran Church, enthusiastically attached to her forms of worship and doctrines. His long life and personal influence were for industry, honesty and patriotism.

– – –

A telegram sent by Rev. H. W. McLaughlin to Mrs. Maggie Lockridge, at Driscol, announced the sudden death of Rev. J. N. Craig, D. D. on the floor of the Synod of Virginia October 24, at Newport News, while addressing the Synod of interests of Home Evangelization.

Dr. Craig’s youth and early manhood were passed in Huntersville. He was a son of the late George E. Craig whose remains are interred at Huntersville. Mrs. Maggie Lockridge, Mrs. Woodsie Moore and Miss Emma N. Warwick, of our county, are his nieces.