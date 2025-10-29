Billy Gene Thomas, age 74, of Talcott, peacefully passed away Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at his home, surrounded by family.

Born November 20, 1950, in Hinton, he was a son of the late Lewis and Bertie Susan Ayers Thomas. He grew up in a loving family and cherished his West Virginia roots.

Billy was dedicated to his work and retired from West Virginia State Parks, with his last position at the Fish Hatchery. His commitment to public service was evident throughout his career. Billy also served his country with honor and courage in the United States Army, where he was deployed to Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery. He was a proud American who never hesitated to serve and protect his nation.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his brothers, Lewis Sterling Thomas and John Thomas; and sister, Geneva Bailey.

He leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 52 years, Brenda Lou Jones Thomas; sons, Michael Ray Thomas and Billy Joe “B.J.” Thomas (Faith); daughter, Amanda Dawn Thomas; grandchildren, Hailey, Dacota, Ryan, Hunter, Lexie, Gauge, Abby, Savannah and Joey; eight great-grandchildren; his best friends, Mike and Leisha Cassell; and many nieces and nephews.

Billy will be remembered as a loving husband, caring father and grandfather, loyal friend and a proud veteran. His legacy of love, service, and dedication will live on in those whose lives he touched.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to all who have offered their support and condolences during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life with Military Rites was held Monday, October 27, 2025, at Morgan Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

