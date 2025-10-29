Thursday, October 29, 1925

J. L. Sharp, of the Dry Branch of Elk, recently cut an old bee tree on the Gauley side. He saved 225 pounds of honey.

– – –

Last Thursday morning, October 22, is the date of the big October snow, six to eight inches, and a considerable of a storm. This snow laid on remarkably for so early in the season. The warm wind and rain of Saturday night took it away.

– – –

In Randolph Circuit Court last week, Peachie Green and Elmer Ryder were each sentenced to 18 years in the penitentiary for the murder of Constable Daniels. On August 28, the officer attempted to arrest Ryder, an escaped jail bird, at his home at Valley Head, and the Green woman shot Constable Daniels with a high-powered rifle. The jury brought in a verdict of guilty, murder in the second degree. Judge Waugh gave them the maximum sentences.

– – –

The big game of football between Marlinton and Hillsboro, at Marlinton, on last Saturday resulted in a tied score of 0 to 0.

– – –

The farm census of 1925 shows the total number of farms in West Virginia to be 90,377. The average acreage per farm is 99.4 acres; 109.6 acres was the average of five years ago. The valuation is $357,608,215 as compared with $410,783,406; land alone, $253,182,486, a shrinkage from $307,709,704 in 1920.

NO OCCUPATION

The farmer’s wife, at early dawn,

Gets up and calls the men;

She puts the children’s lunches up,

And goes and sets the hen.

She milks a dozen cows

And helps to cut the spuds;

She does the washing, cooks the food

And sews the family duds.

She plants the garden, pulls the weeds,

Attends to ducks and geese;

She makes the butter, sells the eggs –

In Winter, tries out grease.

She goes to town on Saturday,

Her only recreation.

She’s written in assessors’ books –

“Housewife – NO OCCUPATION!”



DIED

Mrs. Phoebe A. Mann died at her home near Warwick Sunday morning, October 25, 1925. Her age was 77 years. The cause of her death was paralysis, and she was sick but a few days. The funeral service was conducted from the Edray church with burial in the family section of the Edray cemetery.

Thus, is noted the passing of one of the best women of Pocahontas County, a veritable mother in Israel. Mrs. Mann’s maiden name was McAllister. She was born and raised in Alleghany County, Virginia. She was married to the late W. Clark Mann, who was killed in an accident with a wagon about 26 years ago. Soon after their marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Mann moved to their farm near Edray. They were the parents of 17 children. …For a lifetime, Mrs. Mann had been a professing Christian, a member of the Southern Methodist church. She did well her part in every sphere of life and her children rise up and call her blessed.

– – –

Mrs. Mary Houchin died at her home on Back Alleghany near Hosterman Saturday, October 24, 1925. Her age was 69 years. She was a daughter of the late Washington McNeil, of near Marlinton. Of her father’s family, there remain J. B. McNeil and Mrs. Clarissa Duncan. Her husband, Thomas Houchin, died a few months ago, …a son, Ward, was killed in France.

– – –

On Friday night, October 23, 1925, the death angel slipped quietly into the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. Wilson Hill, and stole away their youngest child, aged nine years. On Tuesday evening he became ill with scarlet fever and everything possible was done to save his life, but to no avail. Funeral service was conducted at the home and his little body was laid to rest in the Kellison graveyard to await the resurrection…

– – –

Pearl, daughter of Mrs. J. L. Sheets, died October 24. Since about her fourth year, she has been a helpless invalid. Service and burial at Mt. View cemetery.

– – –

The report has come that Lawson McMillion was shot and killed while hunting on Cold Knob in Greenbrier County last Saturday. He was known in this county as a labor organizer.