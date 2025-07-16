Thursday, July 19, 1900

From an interesting letter written by Mrs. Caroline Tallman, of Boone, Iowa, we learn that she is a native of our county, a daughter of the late Jacob and Elizabeth Warwick, born and reared near Green Bank, and upon her marriage, September 12, 1844, to Geo. Poage Tallman, son of Boone Tallman, migrated to Indiana and afterwards to Iowa.

WATER WORKS

No town or community ever needed water works more than the town of Marlinton. And no town could secure a supply of the purest and best of water at a cheaper rate. There are several springs at a distance of from one to four miles, which could be piped into town solely by the force of specific gravity, at a cost not exceeding what many a private citizen of moderate means has expended to bring a supply of water to his home. In less than a mile of the courthouse, there are rapids in Knapps Creek which would furnish water as pure and sweet as could be desired in sufficient quantity to supply a city of 10,000 people.

It has been the expressed intention of Col. McGraw, who is by far the largest property owner of his town, to forward a movement to supply the town with good water, so we feel sure that he as a taxpayer will approve of any practicable means to accomplish this object.

It is at present impracticable to furnish this water by private subscription or direct taxation, but it could be very easily done by issuing bonds.

Let the council pass an ordinance submitting the question to the voters of the town. … Every property owner knows that his property will be greatly enhanced by water works, and we apprehend no serious objection on their part to bonding the town for the sake of health, cleanliness and convenience.



CAMP BURNED

Marvin Grove Camp, Monroe County, was burned a few days ago; the entire camp with the exception of a few tents was destroyed. A new circular tabernacle, with a seating capacity of 2,000 was erected last year and many improvements made. These all were burned. This is the second burning of Marvin Grove within a few years. The fire was incendiary, but we are not informed as to any suspicions. Of course, this renders any meeting impossible this year and it is possible the camp will never be rebuilt. – Ronceverte News

ARMSTRONG AND CUMBERLAND PARDONED

After years of perseverance, Alex Armstrong and Frank Cumberland, sent to the penitentiary for 18 and 15 years, have secured their pardons.

The crime of which they were convicted was the robbing of Capt. A. M. Edgar in January 1894. They were able to prove an alibi by witnesses from Marietta. The whole case hung on the question of whether Armstrong was in West Virginia January 4, 1894. A number of men, both white and colored, swore that he was here and fixed the date by the robbery of Captain Edgar.

Soon after the robbery, Armstrong was suspected and as there had been a series of robberies all bearing the same general marks, it was thought that he would return. In about a year, Armstrong was seen coming back to his native county and word was sent on ahead. That day, he was questioned and denied his identity. He and Cumberland were arrested and found to be heavily armed, and had a bottle of gunpowder and Vaseline, supposed to be for the purpose of disguising their faces. The explanation they gave was that they had come to Pocahontas to play cards with the lumbermen, an excuse so flimsy that it does not need to be exposed.

It is a significant fact that since then, there has not been a single robbery in Pocahontas County. We fear there has been a serous miscarriage of justice in granting this pardon…

SNAKE BITTEN

Irvine Wilfong was bitten by some poisonous reptile or insect, presumable a copperhead, under very peculiar circumstances last Thursday night. He had been stacking wheat at Moff Waugh’s on the river and went to bed about 9 o’clock. His slumber was disturbed by fleas, which, he says, were numerous and ferocious. About 11 o’clock, he awoke with a fiery pain in his leg, which rapidly mounted to his body and head. Upon examination, two pinpoint wounds were found in his leg below the knee, such as would be made by a snake. The leg was by this time much swollen and giving great pain. It was hard to believe that a snake could have been in the bed, and none was found, neither spider or other insect, but this seems to be the only explanation of the case.

In spite of all that could be done, Mr. Wilfong grew worse during the night and in the morning started for his home a few miles distant. Before he reached his own home and when near his father’s house, the Rev. Ben Wilfong, he was quite overcome and became delirious. Dr. Price was called in, and while suffering a great deal of pain for several days, he is now thought to be out of danger.



DIED

Near Green Hill, Monday evening, July 16, 1900, Mrs. Sally Sharp, wife of John Sharp, aged about 74 years. The deceased was the eldest daughter of the late William Johnson of Verdant Valley, Pocahontas County. She was a peaceable, industrious woman and was devoted to her home, and though aged as she was, she will be missed by her family and neighbors.