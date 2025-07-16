ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: July 17, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 15, 2025

ESTATE NUMBER 14791

ESTATE OF LARKEN D. DEAN

ADMINISTRATOR: Timothy Dean

142 North Church Street

Craigsville, VA 24430-2152

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 11, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025

ESTATE NAME: CAROL WASHBURN DALTON

1826 Cherokee Road

Waynesboro, VA 22980-2229

ADMINISTRATOR CTA: William W. Dalton

1826 Cherokee Road

Waynesboro, VA 22980-2229

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 9, 2025

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

ESTATE NAME: ROSE MARIE JAUREGUI

113 PINE TREE ROAD

OCEAN CITY, MD 21842-4645

ADMINISTRATOR CTA: Christopher S. Robins

128 East Main Street

Salisbury, MD 21801-5043

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 2, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000017-POCAHONTAS COUNTY- WVTB LLC

To: TIMOTHY HOOVER, CASSANDRA HOOVER, BETHANY HOOVER, DAN KENNDEDY, TRUSTEE, TODD TAYLOR, TRUSTEE, BETTY HOOVER, CITY NATIONAL BANK OF WEST VIRGINA, MARLINTON BRANCH, CITY NATIONAL BANK OF WEST VIRGINIA, MARLINTON BRANCH, CITY NATIONAL BANK RETAIL PRODUCTION, TIMOTHY HOOVER, TIMOTHY HOOVER, MEGAN RENEE HOOVER, ELAINA MAE FAITH HOOVER, ATTALYNNE BREANNA PAIGE HOOVER, ROBERT MARSHALL ALLEN HOOVER, OCCUPANT, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE C/O ADVISORY CONSOLODATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT,or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 34 PARCEL 0013 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000017, located in Edray District, School Lot .50 AC 171×182 IRR, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of HOOVER TIMOTHY (LIFE) CASSANDRA; BE, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and nonentered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025.

WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after January 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before December 31, 2025 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 -2687. $ 244.10

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-2708. $ 151.64

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 179.95

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 1,114.99

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,690.68

You may redeem at any time before December 31, 2025 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand July 9, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Nonentered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

