Thursday, July 16, 1925

The Birth of a Nation. That is the picture I saw the other day. It has been riding up and down the land for years, giving cause of offense to a great many citizens. Years ago, it was carried along the mainline and people went down the branches and paid two dollars a throe to see the blamed thing. Twice before this had I walked up to the box office with the price of a ticket in my pocket I would be met face to face with an injunction. Civic authorities had closed it up as against public policy. It is not to be wondered at that I began to wonder whether I would ever see the drama. Some men of high attainments told me that they considered it the greatest play ever produced and other eminent authorities renounced it absolutely rotten…

It outrages my knowledge of the history of the days of the reconstruction of the South after the Civil War. And I am tired of the political propaganda that is still made of the mistakes and unfortunate circumstance of those times. The South has been justified, and the people of the South have given evidence of their high breeding, courage and industry, but they are ridden with spurs by petty tyrants in office…

Lincoln must have taken the view that the common people of the southern states had suffered from the mistakes of their leaders. It is not possible to say now what would have resulted if Lincoln’s policy had been carried out, but it is a fact that nowhere is the name of Lincoln more revered than in the South.

In our own time, Wilson took the view that the common people of Germany had been forced into a war by their representatives. He brought that home to the people of Germany and that war came to an end.



Editor Times;

The Huntersville District Sunday School Convention at Westminster church last Saturday was largely attended… all seemed to take a great interest in the work. Many thanks to all.

After the program was over, I went to Thomas Creek by way of Frost and Dunmore. There had gathered about one hundred people for a Sunday School supper. A happier bunch of people I have yet to find. Folks might be much more friendly in other places and there might be closer cooperation and finer harmony if everybody got together oftener. Like this happy bunch of one hundred people.

It would help everyone to think of another’s welfare and get better acquainted. The best way to help a home and make it happy is to visit there, talk upon the Bible and the lesson questions and keep the Sunday School going at its best, both winter and summer. Let us hear from others – J. H. B.

OLD TIME EXHIBIT

The exhibits of the old pioneer things at the Pocahontas County Fair have become as much of the Fair as the exhibits of cattle, sheep and hogs. It is just as interesting, and much more so to some people than the exhibit of livestock. The Fair is a Pocahontas County institution and practically every man, woman and child is interested in the success of the Fair. The exhibit depends on the interest that the people of the county take in it. There are no premiums and no prizes, but we are interested in showing the young people what the old-time people used. Now, if you have anything at your home or around your farm or in the attic, send it or bring it in. Everything will be taken care of and returned to the owner, when the Fair is over. Take a little time and hunt something and send it in and let us make this the best Old Time Exhibit that we have ever had.

T. S. McNeel, Superintendent



MARRIED

June 25, 1925, at the Methodist Parsonage at Edray, Sherman Moore and Miss Glenna Eubank.

– – –

June 11, 1925, at the Methodist Parsonage at Edray, Robert Ryder and Miss Ricky Ray.

July 15, 1925, at the Methodist Parsonage at Edray, John Barney Showalter and Miss Minnie Gertrude Gibson.

YOUNG-MAUPIN

A wedding of considerable interest took place at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Clendenen on Upper Third Avenue last Wednesday afternoon. Allen Clark Young was united in marriage with Miss Nell Harvey Maupin. The wedding was a quiet one with only Miss Fleeta Lang, Mrs. Frank Moore and Mr. and Mrs. Clendenen in attendance…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Truman Mace, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Theodore May, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ira Brill, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Robertson, of Edray, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Austin Galford, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Snyder, a son.



DIED

Asa J. Ryder aged 76 years, died at the home of Frank Ryder on Cochran’s Creek July 4, 1925… He was on a visit at the home of his son at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife and 13 children by a former marriage. His first wife was a sister of Samuel Gibson, of Elk. His sons are Henry, George, Horace, Summers, John, Cameron, Bias, Raymond, Hubert and Frank. The three daughters are Mary, Lilly and Myrtle.

There was another child who another child who died in infancy.

– – –

Mrs. Della Weiford Dilley, 40, of Huntersville, died at the home May 21, 1925. Her death was due to heart failure… She was married to Willey A. Dilley. To this union 10 children were born. The funeral service was held from the home. Friends of Mrs. Dilley came from many sections of the county to pay tribute to one who had lived among them and loved them.