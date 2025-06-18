Thursday, June 21, 1900

Bank of Marlinton Building

The contract for a bank building was let by the Bank of Marlinton last week to E. D. King of this place for $10,954.60.

The building is to be 50 x 62, three stories high, to be built of brick and stone foundation and trimmings to be finished in oak. The banking department is to be on the ground floor, and the rest of the building will be fitted up for a hotel.

THE REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

Two great Republican Conventions were held last week, one at Philadelphia and the other at Marlinton. It is the Marlinton one of which we wish to speak.

There is no use in denying the fact that the Republicans had a large and enthusiastic meeting and showed determination to unite to elect a whole or part of the ticket. All day there were signs that the lenders were determined to take advantage of internal dissentions in the Democratic party in this county, and to our shame be it said that we have given them reason to hope.

N. C. McNeil, County Chairman, called the meeting to order and took advantage of this opportune moment to make one of those neat little addresses for which he is so famous. He referred to the fact that heretofore, their conventions were merely perfunctory matters held in some small room in the town, where a handful of the faithful met, made nominations with no hope or thought of election, and adjourned. Now, the largest room in the courthouse was filled to nominate a county ticket…

DUNMORE

Fatal Accident at Bowers & Co’s Camp

On Thursday evening at six o’clock, Harvey Shanklin, aged 23, son of John Shanklin, a member of the firm of Bowers & Co. railroad builders, and a Greek laborer, about 35 years old, were engaged in loading a blast on the Greenbrier Railroad. They had placed five kegs of black powder, 125 pounds in the hold. A colored laborer was sent for more powder. A rock was in the hold and young Shanklin tried to move it with a crowbar. A spark was struck, igniting the powder. The un- fortunate young man was immediately over the charge and was hurled at least 65 feet in the air and landed in the middle of the Greenbrier River. He was, of course, killed instantly. The Greek was close by. He lived until 1 o’clock that night but never recovered consciousness. A foreman nearby named Williams received slight injuries. The laborer who had gone for the powder escaped. The rest of the working force was absent, having gone to supper.

The burial took place Friday at Dunmore, services conducted by Rev. R. M. Caldwell.

Young Mr. Shanklin bore an enviable reputation. He was very much liked by all who came in contact with him… A very large crowd attended the funeral, among them 75 Greeks from the camps on the river.

CIRCUIT COURT

Circuit Court passed off very quietly. The town government had the desired effect of keeping down disorder on the part of those who have been accustomed to becoming too noisy and riotous by reason of too much drink.

There were two juries empaneled. The case of the State vs W. D. Sharp resulted in an acquittal owing to an error in the writing of the indictment.

The case of Dawson vs Smith and Whiting and others resulted in a verdict in favor of Smith and Whiting.

The case of A. M McLaughin vs John T. McGraw was arranged by compromise.

The order of the Supreme Court dismissing the case of Andrew Herold vs Amos Barlow was entered.

An order was entered to the effect that if the jail at this place was not put into a good sanitary condition by the next term of this court, then the Prosecuting Attorney is instructed to begin suit against the County court to compel it to make the necessary improvements. Owing to the unsanitary condition of the jail, John Robinson, who is confined there on a charge of felony, is ordered to be removed to the Greenbrier Jail until the next term of this court.

DIED

Mrs. S. L. Brown

Wednesday, June 21, Mrs. Josphine Brown, the wife of S. L. Brown, County Clerk of Pocahontas, died at her home in Marlinton after a long and painful illness, aged 47.

She was a daughter of the late Randolph Slaven.. She was a most estimable lady, whose loss in the community will be greatly felt. The interment took place at Hunt-ersville Thursday, Rev. G. W. Bogle officiating.