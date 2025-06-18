Clarence Leroy “Butch” Tyree, 82, of Trinity, North Carolina, formerly of Buckeye, died at his home Sunday, June 15, 2025, of natural causes.

Born August 14, 1943, he was the son of the late James “Jim” and Bertha Texas Kellison Tyree.

Butch worked at a lot of jobs in his life. He helped build the New River Gorge Mile High Bridge in West Virginia, worked for Burns Construction Company, and helped build the High Point Regional Hospital in High Point, North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lela Barkley Tyree; daughter, Clarissa Lynn Tyree Trainer; and sister, Patricia “Pat” Tyree Shafer.

He is survived by daughter, Shelly Tyree Reed; grandsons, Timothy Reed, and wife, Holly, and William Trainer, and wife Janessa; great-grandchildren, Robert, Jacob, Bruce, Taylor and Bubby; and sisters, Earlene Tyree, Sharon Younger, Dianna Rexrode, Donna Chester and Darlene Herald.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where the family will receive friends Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Lay Pastor Carmen LaRue officiating.

Interment will follow in Sharp Cemetery at Mill Point.