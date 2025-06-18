Energy Express in Marlinton successfully kicked off Monday, June 16, and will run through July 25. The six-week program – a partnership between WVU Extension and AmeriCorps – provides nutritious meals and enriching reading activities for elementary students grades one through six in Pocahontas County.

Energy Express welcomes both youth (ages 12-17) and adult volunteers (ages 18+) to be involved with this program.

Community members are encouraged to come and share a talent, read with children, or lend a hand with daily activities. In addition, we are always looking for recyclable objects such as cardboard, empty containers, egg cartons, toilet paper rolls, bottle caps, cans, yarn and other clean materials to support the students’ creative projects.

Volunteers are needed to support reading, writing, recreation, art and community projects.

Whether you come weekly, daily – or just once as a “celebrity volunteer” – your impact is priceless.

You will make a difference by assisting mentors and inspiring children.

We greatly appreciate any and all assistance and support.

If you are interested in volunteering or learning more about the program please contact Community Coordinator Amanda Burns at amandaburns4182@gmail.com

We look forward to another fun summer here at Energy Express!