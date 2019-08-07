Floyd Thomas “Dude” Copen, age 84, of Huttonsville, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center in Elkins.

Born August 23, 1934, at Mill Point, he was a son of the late James “Job” Copen and Nellie Wilfong McMillion.

Floyd was a farmer and logger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thurmon “John” Copen and Russell Wilfong.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda Slawter Bickel, and husband, Dave, of Huttonsville, and Louise Doyle, and husband, Wriley, of Monterville; a brother, Jimmy Copen, and wife, Elizabeth, of Monterville; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, 1 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Rev. Dave Bickel officiating. Interment will be in the Sharp Cemetery at Mill Point. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.