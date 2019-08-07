John Frederick Harris, Sr., age 83, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Winchester Medical Center.

Born June 4, 1936, in Gassaway, he was a son of the late Virgil Bland Harris and Macel Ella Keener Harris.

John was an administrator for Fairfax County Public Schools and retired after 30 years of employment. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict Era. He was a member of American Legion Post 41 for 38 years, where he served as adjutant and commander and was awarded the Legionnaire of the Year.

He was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church; Lions Club; Dunn Loring Fire Department; Clarke County Retired Teachers Association; Clarke County Services Council; and a founding member of the Clarke County Education Foundation. He was also awarded the Clarke County Citizen of the Year.

John married Karen Kinney Harris on April 17, 1954, in Monterey, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jenny Smith, and her husband, Harry; a brother, Virgil B. Harris, and his wife, Diane; and a nephew, Virgil Martin Harris.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Sally Wilfong, (George), of Winchester, Virginia, and Kathy Cohen, (Jay), of Boyce, Virginia; sons, John Harris, Jr., (Michelle), of Wasilla, Alaska, and Peter Harris, (Jeanna), of Harrisonburg, Virginia; a brother, George Harris, (Martha), of Seneca, South Carolina; a sister, Nancy Palmer, (Joe), of Midland County, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held August 6 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, Virginia, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial was in Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601; Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603; or The Laurel Center, PO Box 14, Winchester, VA 22604.

