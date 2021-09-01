[caption id="attachment_82881" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/08\/Cristal-Miriam-Brianna.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="413" class="size-full wp-image-82881" \/> \u201cConstant Gardeners,\u201d Crystal Rohrbaugh, Miriam Ayres and Brianna Gibson take a break from collecting the harvest to show off some of the benefits of \u201ctaking a plot\u201d at Marlinton\u2019s Community Garden. Photo courtesy Robert Myers[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nOn Third Avenue, just down the way from the Pocahontas County Opera House and Discovery Junction, sits a little parcel of land dedicated to the \u201cgrowth of the community,\u201d if you\u2019ll pardon the pun.\r\n\r\nThe Grow Appalachia Community Garden, or \u201cthe Community Garden,\u201d as most folks call it, is the happy result of a partnership between two local organizations, Grow Appalachia, of Berea, Kentucky, which financed the garden through grants written by Linwood Alive! \r\n\r\nGrow Appalachia has now financed and started four organic community gardens in Pocahontas County. Linwood\u2019s garden was the first to be established, then came Green Bank, Marlinton and Durbin.\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\r\n\r\nThe project is managed by a team of dedicated community volunteers, including Grow Appalachia\u2019s Steve White, Pocahontas County extension agents Luci Mosesso and Greg Hamons, and Father Arthur Bufogle, who shepherds the Catholic churches in the county. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe are happy that the partnership between our Grow Appalachia community gardens, WVU Extension and the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition is having a positive impact on these communities,\u201d Steve White, Site Coordinator of Grow Appalachia, said. \u201cA lot of local people invested time and energy to get these gardens going. Hopefully, we\u2019ll have even more enthusiasm next year!\u201d\r\n\r\nThe garden offers residents from all walks of life a chance to learn and share gardening skills.\r\n\r\nThey enjoy the sense of accomplishment of a successful growing cycle and reap the benefit of having fresh produce and flowers \u2013 all while enriching their lives with new friendships. \r\n\r\nMiriam Ayres enjoys acting as a sort of unofficial ambassador for the garden and for Marlinton.\r\n\r\nAyres, who spent most of her life \u201cin libraries in big cities,\u201d is thriving as a first-time gardener. She can often be found tending her plot in the garden, or just strolling past of a morning, coffee cup in hand. \r\n\r\nAnd Ayres said she\u2019s met a lot of interesting people at the garden.\r\n\r\nHikers and cyclists who travel the Greenbrier River Trail notice and compliment it. Wandering tourists who are gardening enthusiasts request a tour, and even locals stop by to ask to which house it belongs.\r\n\r\n\u201cI enjoy meeting and chatting with passersby,\u201d Ayres said. \u201cAlthough I grew up in a rural area, I spent most of my life in big cities among books.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis is the first time I\u2019ve really gardened.\u201d\r\n\r\nAyres, originally from Brazil, came to the U.S. 30 years ago to do her graduate work in literature. \r\n\r\nShe and her husband, Robert Myers, met at New York University in Manhattan. In the last 16 years, the couple divided their time between New York and Beirut where Robert, a literature and theater professor at the American University in Beirut, directs the Center for American Studies and Research.\r\n\r\nAyres was a professor of English studies at New York University for 27 years.\r\n\r\nAfter spending months in New York, during the height of the COVID outbreak\u00a0in 2020, Miriam and Robert left the city, looking for a more quiet and, hopefully, safer existence.\r\n\r\nWhile visiting with his sister in Reston, Virginia, they decided on their next move, which brought them to West Virginia.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe chose Marlinton because of its natural setting, the railway and its history,\u201d Ayres said. \u00a0\r\n\r\nThey\u2019ve been living in town for a year, both working online from home.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAn intense and humorous person who describes herself as a \u201cchatterbox,\u201d Ayres stopped in at The Pocahontas Times office to buy the weekly paper and began extolling the virtues of the community garden.\r\n\r\nWhen the couple first moved here, almost exactly a year ago, Ayres noticed the garden right away. \r\n\r\nIt was too late in the season to start last year, so Ayres just kept her eye on the garden, marveling at how so many things kept growing even after the first frost. She made plans to be part of the gardening community this year.\r\n\r\nLike Ayres, who first thought the garden was privately-owned, many town residents still mistake the garden for private property and miss the opportunities it offers. \r\n\r\nBut word is spreading. All eight plots are being cultivated this year.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re learning as we go along,\u201d Mosesso said. \u201cThe perfect location for it is near Discovery Junction, where a lot of people are congregating and will be able to enjoy it. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s a real bright spot in town. \r\n\r\n\u201cAnd it\u2019s nice watching an eclectic group of people getting to know each other there,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nThe gardeners are: Father Bufogle; the \u201cForest Girls,\u201d as Ayres has styled them, Hannah Scrafford, Brianna Gibson and Danielle Luckenbauer;\u00a0 Gail Boyette; Margaret Worth; Pat Wilfong; Sam Gibson; Crystal Rohrbaugh; and, of course, Miriam Ayres.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s just teeming with greenery \u2013 and, now, there are loads of fresh vegetables and flowers,\u201d Ayres said. \u201cThe garden is always full of butterflies and buzzing with bees. It\u2019s like a Winslow Homer painting.\u201d \r\n\r\nAyers likes taking photos of flowers and butterflies, weeding and harvesting what she\u2019s growing: tomatoes, squash, radishes, collard greens, parsley, green onions and cilantro \u2013 her okra and eggplant have yet to yield.\r\n\r\nThe garden grows more than vegetables and flowers. It\u2019s a breeding ground for friendships.\r\n\r\nBrianna Gibson, a Forest Service Wildlife Technician \u2013 one of Ayres\u2019 \u201cForest Girls,\u201d meticulously tends a variety of crops. \r\n\r\n\u201cThis is such a great program,\u201d Gibson said. \u201cBefore moving here, I worked in Tanzania as a Peace Corps Volunteer, doing community agricultural work, but my experience is entirely in the animal husbandry side of agriculture \u2013 not gardening or farming. \r\n\r\n\u201cDespite my lack of a green thumb, I attempted gardening \u2013 with very little success,\u201d she chuckled. \u201cThen I moved here and heard about the community garden.\r\n\r\n\u201cI thought this would be a great opportunity to try again \u2013 this time with the help of some friends. \r\n\r\n\u201cWith four of us working together, our garden plot is thriving.\r\n\r\n\u201cOne of our group \u2013 Hannah Scrafford \u2013 is a ringer,\u201d Gibson laughed. \u201cShe\u2019s a \u2018professional\u2019 gardener with six years of experience.\u201d\r\n\r\nScrafford, an enthusiastic agriculturist who planned the Americorps\u2019 plot, shared gardening wisdom with her fellow gardeners.\r\n\u201cHannah could examine collard greens that looked diseased and determine, \u2018no, they\u2019re healthy and they\u2019re going to be delicious\u2026 they\u2019re so good that the bugs want to share them with you,\u201d\u2019 Ayres laughed.\r\n\r\n\u201cOr she\u2019d tease us about \u2018weeding out our own dinner\u2019 when we were getting rid of what we thought were weeds, but turned out to be purslane. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe ended up planting six different types of tomatoes, corn, pole and bush beans, zucchini, white scallop squash, pumpkins, three types of cucumbers, butternut squash, sunflowers, okra, collards, broccoli, green onions, serrano and biquinho peppers, beets, basil and dill,\u201d Gibson said. \r\n\r\nAnother gardener is Crystal Rohrbaugh, a manager and administrator who has a special talent for tomatoes and is generous about sharing them.\r\n\r\nThe land for the community garden is owned by the Town of Marlinton and, although the garden is only about a quarter of an acre, divided into eight plots, it\u2019s making a big impact on our little town.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen I saw the beautiful garden that Grow Appalachia and Linwood Alive! got going up in Linwood, I knew we had to have one here in Marlinton,\u201d Mosesso said.\r\n\r\n\u201cI learned a lot about gardening while getting an agricultural degree, but mostly, I\u2019ve learned from making mistakes. \r\n\r\n\u201cThis garden is for people of all abilities to learn together. Everyone is welcome to participate in the community garden.\r\n\r\n\u201cAnyone interested in participating in next year\u2019s community garden, should call me at the extension office,\u201d Mosesso said.\r\n\u201cAnd if we have such a big response that we need more space, it\u2019s quite possible that the town will allow us to expand,\u201d she added with a smile.\r\n\r\nThe number for the Pocahontas County Extension Service is 304-799-4852.\r\n
