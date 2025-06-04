Join WV Rivers and friends for a fun-filled evening at Discovery Junction for the “Freshwater” First Friday celebration June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Enjoy live music by Ryan Brandenburg and the Carlisle Trash Pile, featuring country and folk guitar and clawhammer banjo.

Shop local at the farmers market.

Let the kids play at the splash pad.

Explore family-friendly conservation activities, win prizes, and learn how you can help protect the rivers and streams we all love.

Enjoy themed activities and connect with local businesses, organizations and local conservation leaders. Explore the work happening across our region with our incredible partners: U.S. Forest Service, Mon Forest Towns, Greenbrier River Watershed Association, Knapp’s Creek Trout Lodge, Christians for the Mountains, WV Department of Environmental Protection, and more!

This event is made possible in part by the Town of Marlinton, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, and the Pocahontas County Dramas, Fairs and Festivals Committee.

Come for the music, stay for the mission — because clean water is worth celebrating!