Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

As they entered the Pocahontas County High School gymnasium, in their maroon caps and gowns, the Class of 2025 was greeted by proud teachers, family and friends, who packed into the gym to see them cross the stage and get their degrees.

Opening the commencement ceremony was Trenton Brock, who gave an address of welcome to all those who have waited for years for this day.

“It’s a day that marks both an ending and a beginning,” he said. “We’ve walked these halls, sat in these classrooms, played in this very gymnasium and built memories that will stay with us forever. Along the way, we’ve grown not just in knowledge, but in strength, leadership, courage and character.”

Addressing his fellow graduates, Brock reminded them to carry all the lessons they’ve learned with them always.

“We faced moments of doubt, stress and even loss, but we kept going,” he said. “We learned how to lean on each other, how to overcome setbacks and how to keep striving when the finish line seemed so far away. That perseverance has shaped us into people ready to take on the world.

“This class is full of future leaders, creators, healers and change makers,” he continued. “Never forget that your story has value and your voice matters. You have the power to make a difference. Don’t be afraid to use it. As we step forward into new chapters – college, careers, service or whatever paths we choose – let’s remember that success isn’t just measured by awards or titles, but by the impact we make and the people we lift along the way.”

Co-Valedictorian Eden Smith spoke about how high school didn’t turn out quite like movies and TV portray it, but despite that, the class was able to make it to graduation day.

“If there is one thing that we have learned over the last four years, it’s that High School Musical lied,” she said. “There were no dazzling entrances with perfectly timed wind, no flash mobs and definitely no magic pause button for a monologue.

“What we had were FBI level protected tables with enough blocks to build a castle and schedules that seemed to change with the weather,” she continued. “Despite all the chaos, here we are. We made it. It might not have been cinematic, but it was real – and it was ours.”

It may not have been perfect, and mistakes were definitely made through the four years, but Smith said it was that not so picture perfect time that made them who they are today.

“We learned to thrive under changing circumstances, improve when nothing went as expected and support each other when it mattered most,” she said. “We found our own way without special effects or plot armor. It may not have been the most straight forward journey, but it was one full of lessons and laughter.”

Reflecting on the past four years were Taylor Arnold, Caleb Ritter, Riley Pollack and Ellena Bauserman, who each spoke about one of their four years in high school.

Freshman year is always a stressful and uncertain time when students try to navigate a new school and get to know new class members.

“Going through the year, our headstrong class climbed each mountain and paved the pathway for our futures,” Arnold said. “Our common interests developed into friendships and relationships that we hope to keep throughout the years. Even with the odds stacked against us, we powered through all the struggles throughout our first year as students at PCHS.”

Sophomore year wasn’t as scary, as they are no longer little fish in a big pond. Instead, they are finding their paths and as Ritter said, “getting behind the wheel for the first time, legally of course.”

“More important, we were finding the people who we could truly call our friends,” he said. “I find it extremely hard to believe that those kids, who didn’t really have a clue on how to navigate high school, now sit in front of me waiting to receive their diploma and start the next chapter in their lives. I’m glad that I had the opportunity to spend this time with each and every one of you. I am thrilled to see what we all will accomplish.”

By Junior year, the students were learning who they are and who they want to be in the future. There were tests – lots of tests – and they managed to carve out a path toward their future endeavors.

“I remember our junior year as if it were yesterday – a whirlwind of SAT prep, college visits and the dawning realization that the future was hurtling toward us at a crazy speed,” Pollack said. “It was a year of growth, of challenges and of discovering the strength we never knew we possessed.

“Here we stand, stronger and wiser for having navigated those troubled waters,” she continued. “We’ve learned the power of unity and the resilience to face uncertainty head-on. As we step forward into this new chapter, let us carry these lessons with us, knowing that the challenges we’ve overcome have prepared us for the journey ahead.”

Senior year flew by and was filled with a lot of lasts, as Bauserman reflected – last first day of school, last pep rally, last football game, last dance, last sports season.

“While those ‘lasts’ hit us hard, they also made this year unforgettable,” she said. “We learned to appreciate every moment. This year was full of so many good memories, the kind that will stay with us forever.

“We’ve grown so much this year, not just in what we’ve learned in class, but in how we’ve shown up for each other,” she continued. “We’ve laughed, cried, stressed over deadlines and celebrated every little win together. Today is the end of one chapter, but it’s the beginning of everything else. While we may be saying goodbye to some things, we’re also stepping into our next ‘firsts’ – first jobs, first college classes, first time being on our own and the first time that our dreams are turning into a reality.”

Next, co-Valedictorian Kirsten Friel shared her appreciation for family, friends and staff in her address. She reflected on the past four years and gave words of advice to her fellow graduates.

“I know not everyone is taking the same path,” she said. “Some of us are going to college, others into the workforce or the military. Whatever your next step is, I hope you remember to look for the good in life and not let the negative moments define you.

“Take risks when you can because you won’t always have the chance,” she continued. “Most all, stay true to who you are and don’t let anyone stop you from becoming the person you want to be. Lastly, I want to say congratulations to everyone. Good luck on your next chapter.”

Co-Salutatorian Ella Markl also shared gratitude in her speech, as well as encouragement for the future.

“Some of us have known each other since elementary school and others just for a few years,” she said. “Regardless, we completed this journey together. Thank you for the memories, the laughs and the small moments we will one day look back on with a smile.

“We have faced a lot together – a lot of change and a lot of uncertainty,” she continued. “But our class has continually stuck together when times got tough. We have spoken up for what is right. We have shown other classes what leadership looks like. But most importantly, we have set the tone for what our futures will be. For that, we need to thank ourselves and each other. We have come a long way.”

Co-Salutatorian Dillon Dunz presented the Class of 2025 and senior class sponsors William Brown, Staci Dunn, Wanda Hrabina, Diana Nelson and Aaron Pugh joined superintendent Lynne Bostic, principal Christine Campbell and dean of students Casey Griffith in presenting diplomas to the graduates.

As they crossed the stage, several graduates gave Campbell dog toys because – as she later explained – they called her big dog. As she shook each graduate’s hand, Campbell gave them a two dollar bill and a small dog charm.

Before dismissing the class to embark on their journey, Campbell shared her thoughts about their high school career, as well as her enthusiasm to see them succeed in the future.

“Oh, the places you’ll go,” she said, quoting Dr. Seuss. “This class is unlike any other. Your tenacity is what makes your class unique. From the words of Dr. Seuss – ‘you’ll soar to high heights, except when you don’t, because sometimes you won’t. I’m sorry to say so, but sadly it’s true, that bang ups and hang ups can come to you.’”

The students have been through a lot, to say the least. There was the COVID-19 pandemic, then countless changes in teachers, coaches and administration at the high school. Not to even mention all the inner struggles all students face.

“You’ve handled the change and uncertainty of this school year as well, or better, than many of us,” Campbell said. “These challenges tested your limits and ours, but you never gave up on yourselves, or us. You leaned in, stood tall and pushed forward. You remind us all that strength isn’t just getting by, it’s striving for more.”

The graduates have grown into leaders and have shown their creativity and determination in the past four years.

“You are active,” Campbell said. “Whether in classes, on the field, in clubs or in our communities, you show up. You’ve led with energy, with purpose and with a spirit that brought life to our school. From standing up for what matters, to taking a lead role in organizing school events, you haven’t just participated, you’ve been actively engaged.

“As you leave these halls and head out into the world, remember you’re not just graduates – you are leaders, dreamers and doers. Every community needs people like you. Just do your best every day and please bring back your experiences to make our community strong – whether just to visit or to raise your own families.”