Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The shrill and insistent whistles of steam engines won’t be the only sounds echoing through the mountains for Cass Days this year. The Friends of Cass have started a new tradition with the addition of the Steam and Strings Music Festival.

June 13 through 15 will be chock full of entertainment provided by some of the regions favorite musicians, as well as a few new singer/songwriters who celebrate the traditional music of yore.

Three years ago, J.T. Arbogast and the Friends of Cass worked together to add entertainment to the Cass Days celebration. There has always been the cakewalk on Friday night and square dance on Saturday night, but now there is so much more to enjoy during the day Saturday.

“We discussed that there’s an opportunity here to do something music related,” Arbogast said. “There was a window to do something.”

When it comes to booking traditional and bluegrass bands, there’s only one person who comes to mind –Joanna Burt-Kinderman. Ever since she revived the Hammons Family Banjo and Fiddle Contest during Pioneer Days, Burt-Kinderman has made it her goal to connect band and musicians to local celebrations of all sizes.

“I knew if anybody was going to be tied in, assisting with the music side of things, it was going to be her,” Arbogast said. “If there is a person who epitomizes the carrying forward of the torch and tradition of music in Pocahontas County, she’s that person. She is so dedicated.”

Working together, Arbogast and Burt-Kinderman came up with a music-filled roster for the weekend that is sure to have visitors swaying and dancing all day.

“That’s how the Steam and Strings festival was born,” Arbogast said. “We’re tying into the Parade of Steam and the historical element of Cass, but also giving it its own spin that can be elevated and promoted.”

“I love that J.T. is creating a festival that both uplifts amazing local musicians and also brings in some of those bands’ favorite musicians,” Burt-Kinderman said.

The festival will kick off Friday with Nathan Bess playing from 5 to 6 p.m. before the cakewalk. Then Saturday has a full slate with eight musicians and bands performing.

The lineup includes local favorites The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, and The State Birds as well as newcomers to the county Leon Majcen, Nathan Bess, Darrin Haquard featuring Jesse Miles, The Fly Birds and Joe Thompson.

The Bing Brothers will take what is known as the legacy slot – a portion of the day that honors and celebrates the life of musician and friend Homer Hunter.

“The music of all the artists is full of story which I think also really fits the space that we’re in,” Arbogast said. “With Leon and Nathan and Darrin and The Fly Birds. Their music is traditional and is story driven. I’ve known Joe Thompson for thirty years. He’s a great singer/songwriter.”

After a long day of music and fun, Saturday evening ends with a square dance, with music provided by local favorite Juanita Fireball and the Continental Drifters.

Arbogast said he hopes the music festival attracts new people who have never attended the Parade of Steam or Cass Days, as well as encourages those who usually attend those events to stick around longer than they normally would.

“We already know there’s a rich history of music in the county anyway and providing an opportunity for Cass to be part of that – the sharing of that legacy is a way for us to continue the traditions that have been set forth through all that music,” he said. “Music was the universal language for all those people who were early settlers and workers and loggers – all those people in Cass. So, it makes the perfect backdrop for something like this.”

Admission is free for the entire weekend, except for the entry fee for the Marshall Markley Memorial Stump Run 5K. As always, donations are welcomed to ensure that the festival can continue to provide years of entertainment.

“Most people associate us with the train, but we have a lot to offer in the history and the entertainment we can do,” Arbogast said.