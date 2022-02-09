[caption id="attachment_85386" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/DSC_0985.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="506" class="size-full wp-image-85386" \/> Sonny and Jane Shaw, soon to be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary, are quite content just to be at home together. After all these years, they enjoy watching movies, just as much as they did when they were courting.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_85395" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Wedding.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="508" class="size-full wp-image-85395" \/> The young couple had a beautiful church wedding at the Slaty Fork Methodist Church and a small reception afterward at the bride\u2019s home. A friend of Jane\u2019s mother made the lovely tiered wedding cake.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nAs their 70th wedding anniversary approaches, Sonny and Jane Shaw can be found living quietly and contentedly in their home in Edray. A home that Sonny built for the family. \r\n\r\nA look at their life story is like the view from the front windows of their home \u2013spectacular, yet quiet and steady.\r\n\r\nA big red barn dominates the hillside across the road on Sonny\u2019s family\u2019s farm, where Sonny and Jane lived at one time. \r\n\r\nWith the exception of Sonny\u2019s time in the Army and a few years working away from home, the couple has lived and worked here among their family, friends and neighbors their entire lives. \r\n\r\nTheir love story is as sweet as maple syrup, and as steadfast as an old locust fence post \u2013 and notable, because of the length of their marriage. \r\n\r\nThey were married on April 6, 1952, and they will celebrate 70 years together this spring.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s a big anniversary, but they haven\u2019t planned an anniversary celebration. Jane doesn\u2019t want to do anything \u201ctoo big.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cOh, maybe the kids will do something, but really, we don\u2019t need to do anything special,\u201d she said. \r\n\r\nIt\u2019s not every day we hear about a couple reaching such a milestone.\r\n\r\nIn fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, fewer than six percent of marriages last 50 years, and only 0.1% of marriages make it to 70 years, which means Sonny and Jane Shaw are a rare couple indeed. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe met at Marlinton High School when we were both juniors,\u201d Sonny said. \r\n\r\nJane\u2019s mom, Grace Nelson, was postmaster at Slaty Fork. \r\n \r\nJane\u2019s dad, Jeff Nelson, was an engineer with the Western Maryland Railroad, and he was away a lot but growing up,\u00a0the children \u2013 Harper, Jack, Bob, Sondra and Jane \u2013 all pitched in to help in his absence.\r\n\r\nSonny\u2019s parents, Norman and Eula Shaw, had a little house on their Slaty Fork farm and his dad had a portable sawmill that he set up everywhere. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cDad had sawmills all over on Back Mountain and Dry Branch,\u201d Sonny said. \r\n\r\n\u201cI had a brother, Tom, and two sisters, Mary Jane and Virginia. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cMy parents always liked Jane, so when I told them I was going to marry her, there were no objections.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe young couple dated through their junior and senior years in high school.\r\n\r\n\u00a0Sonny was a little too shy to ask Jane out at first. He asked his good friend, Herbie Mace, to ask Jane for a date.\r\n\r\n\u201cI don\u2019t remember what Herbie said about Sonny, or anything about that conversation, but I guess I said \u2018yes,\u2019 because that\u2019s when we started seeing each other,\u201d Jane said. \r\n\r\n\u201cI remember Herb and I picked you up for a car ride,\u201d Sonny said proudly. \r\n\r\nTheir first real date was to the Alpine Theater for a movie. \r\n\r\n\u201cI don\u2019t remember what was showing,\u201d Jane said. \u201cWe went to the movies a lot.\u201d \r\n\r\nHer family always called her Jane, but at school, there were too many Janes, so they started calling her Barbara Nelson.\r\n\r\nShe was the very first Chapter Sweetheart of the FFA Marlinton Chapter.\r\n\r\nShe still has her Chapter Sweetheart jacket \u2013 and it still fits.\r\n\r\n\u201cI went to the FFA banquet and was the only girl there,\u201d Jane recalled.\r\n\r\nSonny and Jane went to the movies \u2013 every week \u2013if they could.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe used to go downtown,\u201d Sonny said. \u201cThat\u2019s what the young people used to do.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere\u2019d be so many people downtown that there were no parking spaces. You had to get there early. We\u2019d park on Main Street and watch people. If we didn\u2019t get there in time for the first showing of the movie, we\u2019d have to wait to see the second show.\r\n\r\n\u201cJanie was such a beautiful woman,\u201d Sonny said. \r\n\r\n\u201cSonny was always so good to me,\u201d Jane said, smiling at him. \u201cHe treated me very nice. \r\n\r\n\u201cMy mom and dad really liked him, in fact, he was the only boy they liked and approved of.\u201d \r\n\r\nAfter graduation, Jane took a job in Washington, D.C. with the Coast Guard.\r\n\r\nSonny had planned to go to WVU for pre-med. But suddenly his plans changed.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was already registered up there and everything, but all of a sudden I decided not to go the WVU. I wanted to stay on the family farm and I wanted to marry Jane,\u201d Sonny explained.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe called me up and said, \u2018If you love me, you\u2019ll come home and marry me,\u2019\u201d Jane remembered.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cAnd I said yes.\u201d\r\n\r\nThey were married in the Slaty Fork Methodist Church.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was a small wedding \u2013 just family and a few friends \u2013 followed by a reception at my home afterward,\u201d Jane said.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy mother had a friend make this lovely tiered wedding cake,\u201d Jane recalled.\r\n\r\nJane wore a pink suit she\u2019d bought in Washington for the wedding. \r\n\r\n\u201cSome people might have thought something about the fact that I wasn\u2019t wearing a white wedding dress,\u201d Jane said. \u201cBut the truth is, I\u2019d never been to a wedding, and I didn\u2019t even think of getting a white wedding gown.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cSonny was so handsome,\u201d Jane said as she was sitting on the couch, reaching for Sonny\u2019s hand. \u201cHe was just irresistible. \r\n\r\n\u201cAnd he still is,\u201d Jane said. \r\n\r\n\u201cI still feel the same way about him to this day.\u201d\r\n\r\nThey took a car trip, with no particular destination in mind, except that they knew they wanted to see the cherry blossoms on the mall in Washington. \r\n\r\n\u201cThe cherry blossoms were magnificent, it was the highlight of our honeymoon,\u201d Jane remembered.\r\n\r\nThey enjoyed a week away from home, meandering around the countryside.\r\n\r\nAfter their honeymoon, the Shaws came home and settled into life on the family farm in Edray.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe had dairy cattle, sheep and beef cattle,\u201d Sonny said. \u201cMy dad paid me $150 a week and, on that little money, we bought furniture and an automobile.\u201d \r\n\r\nSonny was drafted into the Army 1954-1956 during the Korean Conflict. \r\n\r\nHe spent time at Fort Knox and then Fort Bliss, Texas, and, of course, Jane went with him.\r\n\r\nThey came back home and sold the dairy cows, leased the farm and built the Marlinton Motor Inn. That managed it for four years before selling it.\r\n\r\nThen they went to Birmingham, Alabama, when Sonny accepted the invitation to work with Thomas Lowe, Jr., the engineer who designed the Highland Scenic Highway. \r\n\r\nAfter three years in Alabama, they moved to Buckhannon for two years. And finally moved back to Marlinton, and Sonny built the house where they live now. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe couldn\u2019t wait to move back to Marlinton,\u201d Sonny laughed. \u00a0\r\n\r\nThe community has benefited from it, as well.\r\n\r\nTogether with his sons, Jeff and Kevin, Sonny has built nearly 40 log homes, several houses around Snowshoe, a major portion of Whistlepunk and Mountain Quest, the beautiful retreat in Frost.\r\n\r\nHe\u2019s retired now.\r\n\r\n\u201cWell, not really retired,\u201d Sonny protests, but Jane insists, \u00a0\u201cYes, he is.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cWe built four rental houses and two apartment buildings on Ninth Street and Sixth Avenue,\u201d Sonny related.\u00a0 \r\n\r\n\u201cWe had just rented the last apartment the day before the \u201885 flood, and it ruined the bottom floors of our buildings. So we remodeled,\u201d he added with a sigh.\r\n\r\nLife hasn\u2019t been all work, the couple has taken some nice trips over the years.\r\n\r\nOnce they flew to Las Vegas, taking along a large box of pots and pans to a couple who had left them behind in their rental apartment. \u00a0\r\n\r\nJane and Sonny and Jane\u2019s brother, Harper Nelson, and his late wife, Brenda, pulled up in front of Caesar\u2019s Palace in a cab \u00a0and when they got out, the box broke and pans went all over the sidewalk in front of Caesar\u2019s Palace.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was embarrassing then, but it\u2019s funny now,\u201d Jane said. \u201cThank goodness no one knew we were from West Virginia.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nSonny and Jane also went to Hawaii as part of a WVU excursion trip. \r\n\r\n\u201cThere was that famous moonlight dinner cruise, remember Janie?\u201d Sonny laughed.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was less like a yacht and more like a raft with TV dinners. It was terrible. But there was beautiful fruit every morning for breakfast.\r\n\r\nThey took a trip to the Grand Canyon and loved it, and they went to Switzerland in 1982.\r\n\r\nSonny had built a house for a man from Switzerland.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe went back to Switzerland every summer and invited us to come along,\u201d Jane remembered. \u201cWe went for three weeks. It was wonderful. We toured around into Germany a little bit, too. \r\n\r\n\u201cThese days, Sonny and Jane seem to have come full circle.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe like to read and watch movies,\u201d Jane said.\u00a0\u201cIt\u2019s so nice we can watch movies at home these days. \r\n\r\nSonny\u2019s been going out west to hunt elk for 47 years.\r\n\r\nJane usually stays home, but does occasionally accompany him on his trips to Wyoming and other spots in the wild west. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI went to Jackson Hole with Sonny once,\u201d she said. \u201cI enjoyed sightseeing and shopping while Sonny hunted.\u201d \u00a0\r\n\r\nSonny has four elk trophy heads that Jane won\u2019t let him hang up. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI just don\u2019t think we have room for them in the house,\u201d she explained with a smile.\r\n\r\nAccording to Jane Shaw, there\u2019s no big trick to staying married for 70 years.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe just like to be together at home all the time,\u201d she said. \r\n\r\n\u201cWith God\u2019s help is the only way to choose the right mate and keep a marriage healthy. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe are so fortunate.\r\n\r\n\u201cGod has really blessed us.\u201d\r\n
