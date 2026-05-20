Thursday, May 20, 1976

GOLDEN HORSESHOE WINNERS

Highest scorers on the Pocahontas County West Virginia Golden Horseshoe test are:

Greg Friel, Layton Beverage, Anne Burns, Vera Wade.

They are all students in the Marlinton Elementary School.

Greg is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Friel.

Layton is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Layton Beverage.

Anne is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Burns, Jr.

Vera is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Camie Wade.

They will go to Charleston May 21 to be dubbed Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe. The Golden Horseshoe Ceremony, which began in 1930, is a climax of West Virginia studies, including history, geography, industry, geology, flora and fauna, natural resources and government.

LITTLE LEAGUE

CUBS: Roy Walker, Greg Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Tommy Shafer, Kenny Johnson, Kenneth Kidd, Gena Ratliff, Penny Maddy, Chet Shifflett, Troy Walker, Tim Arbogast, Jimmy McCoy, Ronnie Rose, Mike Cook, Rachel Sharp, Ricky Carpenter, Chuck Workman, Paul Hill, Ronnie Simmons and Philip McMillion. Bill Cook, Manager. Joe McMillion, Coach.

PCHS COMMENCEMENT

The Sixth Annual Commencement Exercises of Pocahontas County High School will be held Friday night, May 28, 1976, at 8:00 p.m. in the school gymnasium…

Members of the Senior Class: Thomas Allen Arbogast, Bonnie Auldridge, Sam- uel Price Barlow, II, Frank Lacy Barrett, Jr., Alison L. Becker, Jeffrey Allen Bennett, Sandra Katrina Woods Beverage, Loretta Sue Rexrode Blankenship, Adam Charles Bond, Thomas W. Boothe, Diana Grace Buch-anan, Kathleen Elaine Burks, Denise Alma Cain, Sherry Dale Calhoun, Eugene R. Carpenter, Curtis Bruce Carr, Karen Jean Cauley, Virginia Lee Cloonan, Doughlas Martin Co-law, Anita Susan Crist, Gre- gory O. Curry, James Edward Cutlip, Mary Elizabeth Curry Dilley, Lewis Michael Dunbrack, John William Evans, Kitty Jane Galford, Lou G. Good, Debra C. Grimes, Emery Gilmer Grimes, Erma Louise Grimes, Rebecca Jo Grimes, Alfred Renick Gum, Jr., Donald R. Gum, II, Marilynn Elizabeth Gum, Rich-ard B. Harper, Stephen Dale Hefner, Dick Richard Hickman, William Dallas Hill, Larry D. Holson, Marshall Allan Hoover, Norma Jean Irvine, Anetta Johnston, David R. Jonese, Karen Lynn Kellison, Susan Jane Kershner, Paul Allen Kesler, Jr., Kris Douglas Kuhlken, Sally Lynn Lambert, Mary Ann Lightner, Fredrick Dale Long, Geraldine Patsy Mace, Patricia Varner Mallow, Debra Jean Martin, Elizabeth C. Martin, Faye Ellen Matheny, Steve McCarty, Robert C. McClure, Steven Victor McCoy, Carolyn S. McLaughlin, Estella Cook McLaughlin, Michael Smith McLaughlin, Patrick Smith McLaughlin, Joseph Alan McMillion, Georgia McNeill, Randolph Curtis McPaters, Janice Carlene Millican, Gary W. Moats, Sherry Lee Wyatt Moore, Forrest L. Mullenax, Chris-topher P. Mullens, Randall Kenneth Nottingham, Larry G. Offutt, Mary Jane Oref, Donald L. Pritt, John David Puffenbarger, Kathy Lynn Richmond, Janet Lee Rosencrance, Jimmie Arlie Ryder, Jr., Mildred Carol Ryder, Debra A. Scott, Karen Elizabeth Scott, George Daniel Sewell, Debbie Lynn Sharp, James William Sharp, Leona Faye Sharp, Jeffrey Shaw, Annette Cheryl Shifflett, Linda E. Shue, Diana L. Simmons, Janie Lusk Sla-ven, David A. Stanley, Christine Rosalita Taylor, Gary Wayne Taylor, Mary Kathryn Taylor, Rachel Elizabeth Taylor, Bradley Allen Thomas, George Lee Tho-mas, Paula Jean Phillips Thomas, Kennison A. Thompson, Jr., Priscilla Jean Tincher, John Joseph Totten, Sandra E. Triplett, Edward Lee Turner, Mary Ann Johnston Vandevender, Teresa Lynn VanReenan, Debra L. Varela, Alberta Esther Var-ner, Harrison Eugene Var-ner, John Freeman Walker, Jeffrey Douglas Weiford, Charles Albert Wilfong, Janetta Irene Williams, and Alan Todd Wright.