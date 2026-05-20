Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

Following a discussion at the May 13 Special Meeting of the Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority (SWA,) the members voted to raise the annual Green Box fee for the period of July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027 to $260 per year (which equates to $21.67 per month) from the current $135 per year. They said they are able to minimize the raise for this coming fiscal year because the landfill will operate for six months before a probably more expensive disposal method becomes operational.

They also voted on the following revisions to the Mandatory Solid Waste Regulations. SWA Attorney David Sims described these changes which he recommends after listening to the concerns of the citizens.

Summarized:

A. Added to the beginning of these regulations a statement that they will be interpreted to be consistent with the constitution and laws of the U.S. and of West Virginia.

B. Added a new section 2 which affirms that illegal dumping and disposal of solid waste creates environmental and other problems, and because of our rural, low population setting we face unique challenges in financing and maintaining lawful solid waste infrastructure so we need to create a countywide solid waste system that ensures universal access to lawful disposal and prevents unlawful disposal in order to protect the environment and to maintain the financial stability of the solid waste infrastructure.

C. That these regulations are designed to maintain an economic solid waste infrastructure, the cost of which is equitably distributed among waste generators, and they are designed to maintain public health, a clean environment, public sanitation, and for governmental purposes, and not for the economic benefit of any commercial interests.

D. Added definitions such as: “approved alternative disposal” which are the disposal methods officially set by the SWA but allows the authority to add other alternative options if it becomes necessary. Defines the “Free Day” as allowing residents to dispose of up to 1,000 lbs. ( 1/2 ton) of trash, but they must present identification, and does not permit disposal of bulky or white goods (appliances etc.;) “Integrated Solid Waste Management System” refers to collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal facilities adopted by the SWA. “Occupied Property” means any structure used for residential, commercial, recreational, seasonal or institutional occupancy and that is occupied at least one night a year.

E. Added a section on exemptions and hardship relief, to address people who cannot afford the green box fees. This allows the SWA to grant exemptions but the people seeking that have to submit a written application and provide proof and it is subject to annual submission and renewal.

F. Added a new Section 8, which allows the people who are denied exemptions or accused of violations to seek an administrative review and/or an appeal process.

G. Section 9 is the Flow Control requirements which say all waste generated in the county shall be delivered to a SWA-approved disposal facility, including transfer stations, collection sites, recycling sites, etc.

H. Section 10 gives someone 30 days to correct a violation

I. Section 11 gives the SWA the right to conduct inspections to determine if there are violations of waste disposal. It anticipates the hiring of a litter control officer.

J. Added to Section 14 is allowing construction and demolition waste (C&D) to be taken to a SWA approved out-of-county facility.

K. Added to Section 15 is a prohibition of taking county generated waste outside the county for disposal unless authorized by the SWA.

The SWA members voted unanimously to adopt those changes to their Mandatory Solid Waste regulations.

Additionally at the meeting the members:

* Agreed to a 50-cent per hour raise for SWA employees.

* Discussed, but put off any decision until their next meeting, expanding green box sites to the Snowshoe area and possibly adding one more site elsewhere in the county.

* Put off approving the SWA proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year until they reach a decision about future operations.