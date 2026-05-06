Thursday, May 6, 1976

NEWS AND VIEWS

By Annie L. Cromer

We give thanks for the rain of the past few days, but this morning, May 6, it has turned to snow on Cheat Mountain. Many say, “I never saw the like.”

I have. I tested the fruit bloom by pinching the fruit part of the blossom; it is bright green and alive. If it were dead, it would be black in the center. Last Monday, even the ground was frozen. I took a mattock to break the ice on a water tub under the drain from the machine shed. It is a miracle that after the leaves were frozen so hard that they are uninjured.

Twenty years ago, I carried the mail from Durbin to Cass and, on May 17, I had to put chains on my car to get up the Walter Beverage hill. The snow measured about three inches. It was high school graduation for our son, David…

LITTLE LEAGUE

Mayor Ed Rexrode threw out the ball in the opening game of the Little League season Monday afternoon on the Marlinton Field. The Cardinals won over the Yanks, 17-13.

Cardinal Team: Shawn Ervine, Karen Maddy, Tony Sharp, Michelle Withers, Rhonda Roy, Melissa Sharp, Lora Pritt, Matt Dean, Kevin Waugh, Benji Vrable, Cheryl Cutlip, Steve VanReenen, Doug Cutlip, Brett Withers, Steve Johnson, Sammy Sheets, Larry Cutlip and Gary Cutlip. Ivan Withers, Jr., Coach.

Yanks: Chuck Angell, Darren Wilfong, Robbie Waugh, Ricky Dunbrack, Tony Pondexter, Frosty McNabb, John Burns, Marvin Gray Beverage, Larry Beverage, Brian Buchannan, Gerald Robinson, Craig Dilley, Charles Mullens, Matt Dunz, Mike Dunz, Chris Burns, Johnny Pritt, Pat Burns, Robert (Junior) McLaughlin. Norman McClure, coaching for the 17th year.

HONORED

Walter E. Jett was presented with the Award of Merit for Distinguished Service in Agriculture at the Annual Awards of Gamma Signa Delta Agriculture Honor Society. The banquet was held in Mountain Lair at West Virginia University. Mr. Jett was recognized for his career of service to agriculture including 26 years as County Agent of Pocahontas County. He was noted for his promoting of the livestock industry and livestock judging teams.

Since his retirement in 1972, he has been working as a farming tax consultant and secretary of the Pocahontas Producers Cooperative at Marlinton.

He previously received the Department of Agriculture Distinguished Service Award and National County Agent’s Association award. Mrs. Jett accompanied her husband to the meeting.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dennis (Susan Powell) Leister, a son, Daniel William.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James T. “Ted” Arbogast, of DuBois, Pennsylvania, a son, James Theodore, II, “J. T.”

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy F. Beverage, of Baltimore, Maryland, a son, Jacob Neal.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Reigel, a son, Richard Scott.

DEATHS

Mrs. Martha (Mattie) Ellen VanReenen, 81; a member of West Union United Methodist Church. Born at Cass, a daughter of the late Anderson Gragg and Rachel Gragg. Funeral was held from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in the Cochran Cemetery.

Henry Robert Cochran, 58, of Campbelltown; born at Clover Lick, a son of the late Phil W. and Sally M. Cochran. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Cordia Mae Mc-Laughlin, age 89, a lifelong resident of Stony Bottom, one of the early settlers of the community and its only retired postmaster. Funeral service conducted in the Alexander Memorial Presbyterian Church with interment in Stony Bottom Cemetery.

Mrs. Ruth F. Burgess Young, 58, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late James Allen and Allie Florence Barlow Burgess. Funeral service form Whites Chapel with burial in the home cemetery at Woodrow.

John William Warren, 57, of Roanoke, Virginia, was dead on arrival at the hospital April 29, 1976, from a gunshot wound. His wife has been charged with the shooting. Funeral service from the Millboro Christian Church with burial in the church cemetery. Mr. Warren was born in Marlinton, a son of the late Henry Madison and Jane Judy Warren.

Howard E. Dinsmore, 22, of Lewisburg, was killed Saturday morning two miles north of Lewisburg when his car left the road and turned over. He is survived by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. H. P. Dinsmore. A memorial service was held at the Old Stone Church in Lewisburg.