This bill is from Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Marlinton, West Virginia to Mrs. Laura Taylor in Dunmore, W.Va. Dated February 13, 1949.

2 days @ $4.00 8.00

Operating Room 10.00

Anesthetic 5.00

Medicine 1.50

Total $24.50

Received Payment 2-14-49 by Nelle Tinney, R.N.

(Preserving Pocahontas Archives; ID: PHD000119)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.