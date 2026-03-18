Thursday, March 18, 1976

50th Anniversary

March 13, 1976 marks the 50th Wedding Anniversary for Mr. and Mrs. Roy VanReenen, of Marlinton. They were married March 13, 1926, in the Presbyterian Manse in Hillsboro.

Mrs. VanReenen is the daughter of the late W. J. and Margaret Friel Fowler, of Hillsboro. She taught several terms in the schools of Pocahontas and later was a member of the nursing staff of Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Mr. VanReenen is the son of the late George H. and Ora Curry VanReenen and was employed by the state Road Commission.

They have two children, a son, Eddie, owner and operator of Eddie’s Service, and a daughter, Eleanor Sue, now Mrs. Merl Shifflett.

STUDENT

Samuel P. Barlow, II, of Buckeye, has been accepted for admission to Potomac State College for the 1976-77 school year, beginning August 1976. He is a senior at Pocahontas County High School, and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Barlow, of Buckeye.

SPORTS

Pocahontas County High School Warriors ended their 75-76 basketball season with a record of 13 wins and 7 losses.

Jim Ryder led New River Valley Conference in rebounding. Jim averaged 13.4 rebounds per game. He grabbed 20 rebounds in the sectional tournament game against Webster County.

Jimmy Cutlip is the first boy in PCHS history to score 1,000 points in his high school career. He ended his three years of Varsity play with 1,116 point. He led New River Valley Conference in scoring his Junior and Senior years.

Coach Dick Groseclose expressed his appreciation for the services of Steve Barksdale, who kept score; and Harold Crist, who was the timer this year; Dave Cain and Ivan Withers who helped by officiating the Junior Varsity games; Mr. Whit Hull for arranging transportation for the team; Mr. Kenneth Vance, PCHS Faculty and Students who followed and supported the team all year; Bob Seaman, the athletic director, who was one of the biggest cheerleaders as well as arranging the team’s schedule and doing most of the leg work for the ballgames; Joe Jonese and Mary Jane Oref, the team mascots; and special thanks to assistant coach, Bob Welder, for his invaluable help this season.

DEATHS

Leo Walter Young, 69, of Durbin; funeral from the Durbin United Methodist Church with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

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Wesley Vandevender, 80, of Arbovale, a farmer and retired employee of Howes Leather Company. Funeral service from the Pine Grove Church of the Brethren with burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

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John A. “Bunk” Jordan, 90, of Marlinton; born at Huntersville, a son of the late Aaron and Susan Gray Jordan. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Alexander Cemetery between Hunters-ville and Minnehaha Springs.

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J. Clifford Gillispie, 98, of Arbovale; funeral from Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

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Mrs. Levva McMillian, 63, of West Union, a daughter of the late Harvey and Lena Sharp Bright. Funeral service in West Union with burial in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.