John Snyder

Contributing Writer

Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors #6 ranked basketball team traveled to the Charleston Coliseum and Conference Center last week to face #2 St. Marys in the first round of the Class A State Tournament.

St. Marys’ speed and defense proved too much for the Lady Warriors which led to a 65 to 28 loss.

It must be noted that St. Marys went on to be the 2026 Class A State Champions.

The Lady Warriors played a good game. Allyson Taylor scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds; Alexis Arbogast added five points, Savana Sharp, four; Shayla Bennett, two points and five rebounds; Julia Brown had four points; and Rylyn Barlow added two.

PCHS had 29 turnovers in the game compared to St Marys’ 11.

In the Regional Final to get to the State Tournament, the #6 ranked Warriors dominated the #7 ranked Tygarts Valley 74 to 50 the previous week in a game that was never close, with PCHS scoring 34 first quarter points amid a swarming defense.

Calli Propst led with 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists; Savana Sharp followed with 15 points and six rebounds. Allyson Taylor scored 15 points and had 17 rebounds. Shayla Bennett, 10 points and seven assists; Lexi Arbogast had eight points, five assists and a great defense with five steals.

The team finished the season with a record of 19 – 3; and ranked 6th in the state.

Cali Propst and Shayla Bennett are our two seniors who will be graduating. Shayla and Calli are looking at college soccer and basketball

They will be missed for their contributions – on and off the court.

We wish them the best.

The team appreciates the great community support it received. The student body and families of the player were impressive.

We hope to make everyone proud next year as a promising lineup is returning.