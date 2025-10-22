Thursday, October 23, 1975

There was an accumulation of about a half an inch of snow on the ground at Snowshoe Monday, with a penetrating chill everywhere.

COMMUNITY SOCIAL EVENTS

A very lovely day was enjoyed at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Sheets, of Green Bank, with two copper kettles being used to stir off 70 gallons of apple butter. Our oldest member is Aunt Effie Shears, of Cass. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Harris, Mr. and Mrs. William Shanks and children, Willie, Cindy and Mike, Mr. and Mrs. Ted Carter and children, Jane and Richard, of Wheeling. Charles and Martin Sheets, of Fairmont, Mr. and Mrs. Gary McPherson and children, Missie and Cris, of Morgantown, Rev. and Mrs. Kyle Sawyers, Jane Hamed, Irene Coy and son, Cris, Mrs. Darron Long, Damascus, Maryland, Agnes Bennett, Kenneth Vance and Dr. Odd Aga. Everyone enjoyed a covered dish dinner. Several stopped by to see the kettles and pictures were taken. All who entered the Sheets home were made welcome.

– – –

Boy Scout Troop 165, Hillsboro, had their annual cider making in the Presbyterian Manse garage Thursday. The troop is sponsored by Oak Grove Presbyterian Church. Rev. Jack Arbuckle properly and efficiently put the first apple in the hopper of the 75-year-old cider press. Mrs. Arbuckle filled the first jug. Mayor John Kennison, Postmaster William Workman and other dignitaries including Hubert, John and Julian Puffenbarger, under the tutelage of William Moore, managed the press, making use of a new maple cider board made by Harrel McCarty. Mrs. William Moore headed a fine group of ladies who strained the cider and filled the bottles. The Scouts, under the leadership of Scoutmasters Harry Holsopple and Jerry Buzzard, using John Chappell’s truck, spent every evening of the previous week climbing trees and picking apples, gathering more than 60 bags, all donated by friends of Scouting in the area. They also washed and sterilized the jugs and provided rapid delivery service between the garage and the kitchen of the Oak Grove Church. A total of 90 gallons of good cider was made. More than a score of parents and others helped with the project.

HIGH WATER

Over two inches of rain were dumped along the Allegheny line Friday night and sent Douthard Creek raging into the already high Knapps Creek. The water was four feet deep in three places on Rt. 39. About 5:30 a.m., the water crested at Marlinton about 10 inches over the sidewall at the dam into Ninth Avenue and flooding Ninth Street.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Junior Blankenship, of Marlinton, a son, Michael Jamison.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward McLaughlin, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, a daughter, Melissia Rae.

DEATHS

Quincy E. Friel, 89, of Marlinton, a native of Pocahontas and a son of the late Jasper and Martha J. Friel. Funeral service from Central Union Church with burial in the Clawson Cemetery.

– – –

Stirl Terry, 57, of Marlinton; born at Boyer, a son of the late Dice and Mary Rexrode Terry. Funeral from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.