Charles Walter Brown, Sr., of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at home.

Born April 20, 1938, he was a son of the late Grady and Estie Brown.

Charlie was an Army Veteran. He worked as a coalminer and was a tractor trailer driver for more than 40 years.

He loved Burma, his wife of 67 years; daughters, Carolyn (TJ Bruce), Karen (Tincy), Sandy (Daris), and Danielle (Tom); son, Charles, Jr.; grandchildren, Tim, Carrie, Mick, Chrissy (Andrew), Derek, Deanna, Alexa (Billy), Jeremiah (Nikki), Casey and Cayla; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Zack, Marliegh Ann, Gracie, Kayden, Kycen, Haiden (Briana), Shaylen, Krya (Tony, Amelia, Dane and Dominic; great-great-grandchildren, Danielle, Bryer and Grady; sisters, Juanita, Ruth and Judy; brothers, Kenneth and Jimmy; and nieces, nephews and friends.

He will be greatly missed.

There will be no service at this time.