Thursday, June 26, 1975

Richard Barlow and Doug Dunbrack went to Charle-ston Tuesday to accept the new ambulance from Governor Arch A. Moore, Jr. Twenty-six ambulances were purchased through the Highway Safety Administration and were available to any county which made application and had a county plan which demonstrated how the vehicle will be utilized. Each ambulance cost $11,825.

MURDER CASE

No further developments in the Smith-Hauer case and Prosecuting Attorney Eugene Simmons said most of the rumors we have been hearing were without any foundation. After the Spelunkers Convention in California is over this week, many cavers plan to return to the search in the Lobelia area.

ON TO MARLINTON

ADJI Sam M. Arbogast, of Mill Point, and Lynn Murray, of North Carolina, both of the Navy and attached to HSL34-NAS, are going to ride horses from Norfolk, Virginia, to ride in the Pioneer Days Parade on July 12. This 300-mile volunteer effort is approved by the Navy and culminates in a recruitment drive. They will be checked each day by a Navy helicopter and the helicopter will possibly land on the ball field during Pioneer Days for visits by the public. They will leave Norfolk June 30 and plan to make the trip on a back road trail in 11 days, hoping to make 30 miles a day. Sam is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Arbogast.

NEW SUPERINTENDENT

Dr. James D. Lannan has assumed his new position as Superintendent of Schools of Pocahontas County and is at work in his office.

Dr. Lannan comes to Pocahontas after being principal of Elkins High School…

HOSPITAL

There are no plans to close the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital as have been rumored so widely.

FATAL ACCIDENT

Mrs. Loretta Jo Miracle, 29, of Norfolk, Virginia, was killed and her three children, aged 11, four and two, were injured in a one car accident on US 219 north of Marlinton at about 3 Friday afternoon. Mrs. Miracle was traveling south and lost control of her car on a curve below Dale Armstrong’s and it went off the road and into a tree. The family was pinned in the car, and it took nearly an hour for them to be removed.

WEDDINGS

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Woods wish to announce the marriage of their daughter, Sandra Katrina, to Bobby Gene Beverage, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Beverage, of Marlinton. The were married in the First Baptist Church at Huntersville June 14, 1975.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Harold R. Allen wish to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brenda Gail, to Ronald Dean Peacock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Merriel T. Peacock. Wedding plans are set for the 10th day of August 1975 at Swago Methodist Church in Buckeye.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray H. Taylor, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a son, Stephen Ray.

DEATHS

Melvin Dale (Jack) Hollandsworth, Sr., 49, of Marlinton; born at Hillsboro, a son of Charles Marvin and Frances Jamina. A member of the Presbyterian Church, he was retired from the U. S. Air Force. He had served in World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. Funeral from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in the Emmanuel Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Anna Mae Tallman, 52, of Stony Bottom; a member of Alexander Presbyterian Church. Funeral from the church with burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Clara Huffman Jordan Schofield, 90, formerly of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Dr. George M. and Lucy Horn Jordan, of Frost. Funeral from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain Cemetery.

– – –

Fred D. Sharp, 81, of Marlinton, a son of the late David and Amanda Beverage Sharp. Funeral from VanReenen Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Sharp Cemetery.

– – –

Jimmy Buzzard, 24, of Waldorf, Maryland; born in Lexington, Virginia, a son of Henry Hunter Buzzard. He grew up near Dunmore at the home of his grandmother, Mrs. Mrytle Buzzard. Service and burial in Waldorf.