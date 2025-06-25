Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Pocahontas County Schools Superintendent Lynne Bostic gave a brief report to the Pocahontas County Board of Education at its June 17 meeting. Items covered in the report were student enrollment and course offerings at Pocahontas County High School.

Bostic, who is retiring at the end of the month, reported that, as of June, total student enrollment in the five schools is 864. This is based on the school year 2024-2025. The number is down from 916 students in June 2024.

Hillsboro Elementary School has 77 students; Green Bank Elementary-Middle School has 196; Marlinton Elementary School has 209; Marlinton Middle School has 123; and PCHS haas 259, minus the 76 students who graduated earlier in the month.

Moving on to scheduling, Bostic said she spoke to PCHS principal Christine Campbell and dean of students Casey Griffith about virtual school options through Glenville State University.

“There are two math courses they are working on with Glenville,” she said. “I believe it’s statistics and college algebra. They have looked at all the angles for those courses, as well as others.”

The students who enroll in the virtual courses will receive dual credit.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved:

• Contract between Pocahontas County Board of Education and Leslie Goodall, occupational therapy, effective August 28, through June 30, 2026, per the terms of the contract.

• Contract between Pocahontas County Schools and Diana Smith, certified school psychologist, effective for the 2025-2026 school year, per the terms of the contract.

• Contract between Pocahontas County Board of Education and Carrie Bowers, Impact Learning Services, to provide services for deaf and hard of hearing students for the 2025-2026 school year, per the terms of the contract.

• Memorandum of Understanding between Pocahontas County Board of Education and the North Central West Virginia Community Action Association for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Contract between Pocahontas County Board of Education and the Education Consulting Team, LLC to provide mentoring services for the new director of finance, from July 1 through June 30, 2026.

• To continue with Traveler’s Insurance as the worker’s comp provider for the 2025-2026 school year at a fee of $41,198.

• Policy 5410 Promotion, Acceleration, Placement and Retention and Policy 5460 Graduation Requirements.

• 2025-2026 sports gender classifications, per West Virginia Department of Education: Boys – baseball, basketball, soccer and track and field; girls – softball, basketball, soccer, track and field; and co-ed – band, cheerleading, football and golf.

• Payment of 10 unused vacation days to Kristy Tritapoe, resignation effective June 30.

Personnel management will be published next week.

The next board meeting will be Tuesday, July 1, at 6 p.m., at the board of education conference room in Buckeye.