Thursday, June 12, 1975

DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Burns Motor Freight, Inc., of Marlinton, continues to win honors as a West Virginia Motor Truck Association affiliate.

The company, two years ago, won an overall fleet safety record and last year received a trophy for safety performance. This year one of its employees won Driver of the Year Honors.

George A. Broce won the title over 11 other nominees and was presented with a handsome trophy at the annual banquet in Charleston.

The 52 year old driver has logged over two million miles of travel between West Virginia and points in 24 other states during the past 22 years. He has never had an accident charged against his record.

George and his wife, Mary, reside in Buckeye and are the parents of two sons, Mike and George Allen.

Mr. Broce will be West Virginia’s nominee for National Driver of the Year.

Burns Motor Freight, Inc., was given a plaque in recognition of its safety achievement in the fleet class that hauls between 2 million and 3.5 million miles per year. This year’s award makes a total of 14 such awards this company has earned in the annual competition.

Brooks Named Big 10 Track Coach of the Year

First year Elkins track coach Harold Brooks has indeed found his new job in West Virgina “Almost Heaven.”

Wanting to move closer to his native home in Green Bank, Brooks left a very successful track team in Strasburg, Va., to take control of the Elkins track program following the retire- ment of the highly successful mentor Bob Irwin.

Brooks, who in his first year at the helm of the Tigers’ track squad, came home with the championship trophies in the Inter-Mountain Relays, the Clarksburg Invitational, the Morgantown Jaycee Invitational and the Big 10 Meet, was selected by fellow conference coaches as Big 10 Track Coach of the Year…

Two Hundred Years Ago

Pioneer Days starts the Bicentennial Celebration this year by honoring the men from this area who served the cause of freedom as Indian scouts and Revolutionary soldiers.

We print excerpts from the testimony of John Bradshaw, as recorded at the courthouse…

John Bradshaw lived in Pocahontas County in 1833. On the 7th day of May 1833, he appeared before the County Court and made oath to his military service in order to obtain a pension under the Act of Congress passed June 7, 1832.

He died on the 30th day of December 1834.

Bradshaw entered service as an Indian spy in the spring of 1776. He was then seventeen years old. Before that, he belonged to a company of Militia under Captain John Henderson. His home was in Monroe County, then Botetourt County. He took the oath of a spy. His term of service extended from May 1, 1776 to November 1, 1776, when the seasons for Indians closed and their depredations having ceased and they having retired into winter quarters. In 1777, he performed a similar service for six and a half months.

The nature of his services as an Indian spy was to leave Cook’s Fort on Indian Creek, now in the county of Monroe, and be out from three to four days each week, and then return, when others would go for the same length of time. The practice was for two to go together, and the companion who was most with Bradshaw was a man by the name of James Willis…

Bradshaw was drafted as a soldier in the Revolutionary War in January 1781 from the County of Augusta. His regiment was commanded by Colonel Sampson Matth-ews and his company by Captain Thomas Hicklen. He marched across the Blue Ridge Mountain at Rockfish Gap, thence to the city of Richmond, thence down James River to Lundy Point. …

John Bradshaw received his pension and died the next year leaving the following children and no widow: James Bradshaw, William Bradshaw, John Bradshaw, Thomas Bradshaw, Mrs. Levi Cackley, Mrs. John Guinn, Mrs. Thomas Gammon and Mrs. Samuel Hogsett.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. David Sharpes, of Hunters-ville, a daughter, Stacy Lee.

DEATHS

Mrs. Flora May Moore Jordan, 94, of Onoto, a daughter of the late George Claiborne Moore and Rachel Duncan Moore. Her father was a grandson of Moses Moore… Funeral from the VanReenen Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mt. View Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Sallie Smith Rogers, 81, of Huntersville; born in Burr Valley. Funeral from VanReenen Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Beaver Creek Cemetery.

– – –

Carlton Henry Robbins I, 79, of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Funeral from the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Rainelle, with burial in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery at Clintonville.

– – –

Boyce McClure, 67, of Marlinton, a retired employee of the WV DOH. Funeral from VanReenen Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Droop Church Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Anna McGraw Barlow, 79, a daughter of the late James J. and Josie Davis McGraw. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.