Thursday, June 14, 1900

DUNMORE

Fine weather.

The hop, skip and jump Saturday in town was only tolerable.

A little child, two months old, of Jacob Sheets’ died last week.

Sandy Sutton died at Cheat Bridge Friday night on his way home from Horton where he had been sick for two months. He was 20 years old and one of our best young men. He was buried at the Sutton graveyard Sunday, and a very large crowd attended his funeral.

Peter Warwick and Mrs. George W. Siple attended the burial of their sister, Mrs. Jacob Lightner, in Bath last week.

The big sawmill will soon be ready for operation at Leatherbark.

We would like for old Mrs. Pooh to take the bridges out of the road before she breaks her neck.

The cutworms and the Republican party have the lead at present. – Mr. Pooh

SIMMONS-JOHNSON

About noon, May 30, 1900, at the home of William E. Johnson near Marlinton, George Hampden Simmons and Miss Lavinia Johnson were joined in holy matrimony by William T. Price as officiating minister.

The groom is a young industrious farmer residing on Spruce Flats near Buckeye; the bride is the youngest daughter of Ewing Johnson and his deceased second wife, who had been Miss Montana McKay, of Augusta County, Va.

Several nice presents were received by the bride. A bountiful dinner, handsomely spread and nicely served was enjoyed by a goodly number of guests. Many sincerely kind wishes attend these young people in their now blended lives.

THE MURDERED TRAVELER

When spring to woods and wastes around,

Brought bloom and joy again,

The murdered traveler’s bones were found

Far down a narrow glen

The fragrant birch above him, hung

Her tassels in the sky.

And many a vernal blossom sprung,

And nodded careless by.

The red bird warbled as he wrought

His hanging nest o’erhead,

And fearless near the fatal spot,

Her young the partridge led.

But there was weeping far away,

And gentle eyes for him

With watching many an anxious day,

Were sorrowful and dim.

They little knew, who loved him so,

The fearful death he met,

When shouting ov’er the desert snow,

Unarmed and hard beset.

Nor how, when round the frosty pole

The northern dawn was red.

The mountain wolf and wild cat stole

To banquet on the dead.

Or how, when strangers found his bones,

They dressed the hasty bier,

And marked his grave with nameless stones

Unmoistened by a tear.

But long they looked and feared and wept

Within his distant home

And dreamed and started as they slept

For joy that he was come.

So long they looked but never spied

That welcome step again

Nor knew the fearful death he died

Far down that narrow glen. ~

William Cullen Bryant

DIED

John P. McDonald, a prominent citizen near Warm Springs, was thrown out of his buggy near the Shields tannery, May 28, and was so injured that he died June 8, aged 77 years. He was widely known and was much esteemed. In youth he attended among the first pupils of the Hillsboro Academy in our county. Upon attaining his majority, he and his brother, Charles, went out with the Forty-Niners to California and they were fairly successful in mining gold. He had a watch encased in gold of his own digging. For many years, he was a merchant. In the War Between the States, he was a faithful soldier in the Bath Squadron. For several years he has devoted his attention to farming and handling livestock. His wife, Sadie, a daughter of the late Alexander McClintic, on lower Jackson’s River, survives him…