Thursday, June 5, 1975

RESIGNS

Sheriff C. E. Matheny submitted his resignation to the County Court Tuesday. Clyde Cochran was appointed to fill his unexpired term, effective July 1.

WEATHER

May 1975

Minimum temperature: 29 degrees on the 8th.

Maximum temperature: 90 degrees on the 21st.

Rainfall 5.62 inches.

STUDENTS

James Smith, son of Mrs. Rubye Smith and the late Albert Smith, of Marlinton, made an all “A” record at Davis and Elkins this past semester, receiving an A in all five of his subjects.

IN MEMORY

Kyle J. “Catty” Neighbors, 64, the well-known owner of the Cass Historical Museum, collector of Cass Railroadiana, employee of Cass Scenic Railroad, and possessor of one of the kindest hearts and most cooperative attitudes among rail buffs and historians anywhere, died suddenly May 29.

“Catty,” whose nickname went back to his childhood in Cass and who let a yen for collecting lumber and railroad history grow into a collection that defies de- scription, spent a large part of his adult life in Baltimore where he worked as a welder in a shipyard. About 10 years ago, he resigned there to come back to Cass and take a job as brakeman and welder with the Cass Scenic Railroad. In recent years, he was the familiar and amiable conductor of the Whittaker Station trains. Neighbors retired May 1, a year ahead of schedule to, as he told this writer just a few weeks ago, “devote full time to collecting the history and organizing it for future generations to enjoy.”

Along with a small and dedicated group of devoted Cass fans, he maintained an old company house on Cass’ main street calling it the Johnny Pulp Club. Almost every weekend, year round, a group of fans would gather there, unroll their sleeping bags, and spend their time working on historical project connected to the railroad.

This past May 16 – 18, well over a dozen fans gathered in what was to be the last such event, at least under the watchful eye of their host…

TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Burns Motor Freight, Inc, of Marlinton, has two drivers in the final judging round for the West Virginia Motor Truck Association Driver of the Year honors…

George A. Broce and Dwight L. Nelson have a combined safe driving rec-ord of 4,400,000 miles, much of it over mountain terrain and their service record spans 52 years…

WEDDING

The Community United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, was the setting for the wedding of Carleton Richard Parish and Sharon Woods, on March 22, 1975 at 2 p.m.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Claude Sharp, Jr., a son, Douglas Emanuel.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. and Patricia Sue Gray, a son, James Edward

DEATHS

Mrs. Mamie Blanche Bruffey, 78, of Hillsboro, a daughter of the late Wesley and Alice Kennison. Funeral service from Wesley Chapel Methodist Church with burial in Emmanuel Cemetery.

– – –

Sterling Lester Wolford, 68, of Durbin; funeral from the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

Kyle J. Neighbors, 64, a native of Cass, owner of Cass Historical Museum and a retired conductor of the Cass Scenic train. Funeral service from Wallace and Wallace Chapel with burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

Sonter Kershner, 60, of Renick; born at Spice a son of the late Henry and Lucy Scott Kershner. Funeral service from the Jack K. Wallace Funeral Home with burial in Morningside Cemetery at Renick.

– – –

Walter Lambert, 58, of Bartow, a nightwatchman for Interstate Lumber Company. Service from Wallace and Wallace with burial in Madison Lake, Michigan.