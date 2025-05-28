Thursday, May 29, 1975

NEW STORE

FasChek will open a new store in the Brooks building on Third Avenue, as the A & P Store closes after about 40 years in Marlinton. This closing is part of a company-wide reduction in the number of stores.

FasChek plans to open the first week in June and is buying the A&P equipment.

This will be the 19th FasChek store, opening on the 10th anniversary of the first store.

This will be a franchise store, owned by Kenneth Martin, Don Tate and Kenneth Swiger. Mr. Swiger will be manager and will be moving to Marlinton from the Charleston area. Originally from Marietta, Ohio, he has had 14 years of experience with Kroger and six years with FasChek.

4-H NEWS

Oliver Young, a member of the Woodrow Hillbilly’s 4-H Club, has been chosen to represent West Virginia 4-Hers at the Tennessee 4-H club roundup in August. Each year only two 4-H members from West Virginia are chosen to attend this conference. The other delegate is Wanda Kaye Akers, of Mercer County. Their stay at the conference will be courtesy of Tennessee. This is a great honor for Oliver and for Pocahontas County.

– – –

Rainy weather failed to dampen the high spirits of approximately 40 4-H members and parents at the second Annual Weston Area 4-H Horse and Pony Clinic and Show…

The weekend activities ended with a Horse and Pony Show on Sunday. Barbara Kisner, Bartow Witchcrafters 4-H Club, won an overall high point trophy in the English Division of the show.

Other 4-H members from Pocahontas County attending were John McNeel, Hillsboro Loyal Workers, and Anne Burns, Marlinton Tiggers.

– – –

Land Judging

The 1975 District 9 Future Farmers of America Land Judging contest was held May 14 on the farm of Ray Corbett. Each year the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District sponsors the contest with one of the participating schools serving as the host school. Pocahontas County High School served as the host school this year. Other schools sending teams were Talcott High School, Union, Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West. First place team honors were captured by Pocahontas County High School. The team, coached by Lee McMann, consisted of Charles Wilfong, Larry Offutt, Randall Galford and Price Barlow.

PCHS Graduation

The Fifth Annual Commencement Exercise of Pocahontas County High School will be held in the school gymnasium Friday, May 30.

Students participating in the program will be Melissa Rittenhouse, who will give the Invocation; Philip Michael Horne, Address of Welcome; Marla Dean Chestnut, Student Address; Benediction, Don Edward Cover; and Marla Dean Chestnut and Wendy Sue Wooddell, Music. Superintendent of Schools, Charles E. Moore, will speak to the seniors and will assist Kenneth E. Vance, Principal, and David E. Smith Vocational Director, in the presentation of diplomas…

MUSIC FESTIVAL

It seems like it always rains on our parade, or rather, our mountain music festival. The Pocahontas County Mountain Music and Bluegrass festival was established last September and is well on its way to becoming a tradition. And our hopes are high that the rain won’t become a tradition also.

On Friday night, we kicked off our second festival and, of course, bright and early Saturday morning, it poured the rain. Many of those who turned out to enjoy authentic mountain and bluegrass music were scared off, but the die-hards, many of them old timers, stayed on.

So, we rolled up our jeans and slogged through the ankle high mud which encrusted on boots and bare feet. Not only did it rain, but it became cold. But the “spirits” kept everyone going strong. There’s just something about the string music and the high pitched voices that makes you start clapping your hands and stomping your feet. Before you knew it, the weather was forgotten.

The festival was hosted by “Stompin’ Crick,” a mountain and bluegrass band from Pocahontas County consisting of B. J. Sharp, Walt Weiford, Alan Johnson, John Sparks, Butch Perry and manager, Norris Long.

Other local musicians were Lee Hammons, Sherman Hammons, Burl Hammons, Lowell Loudermilk, and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys…

– B. J. Sharp

DEATHS

Mrs. Myrtle Mae Ash, 88, a lifelong resident of Durbin and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Funeral service from Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

Crate Peterson, 99, of Huntersville, a retired woodsman. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Clarence L. “Jim” Puffenbarger, 66; born on Dave’s Mountain near Woodrow, he was a son of the late Robert and Elis K. Hefner Puffenbarger. He had worked at the Fred Ruckman farm since he was 14 years old… Funeral service from Marvin Chapel Church with burial in the Ruckman Cemetery.