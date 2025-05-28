Junior Lee Oscar, 81, of Frankford, died Monday, May 26, 2025, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.

Born December 31, 1943, in Pocahontas County, he was a son of the late William James and Nancy May Lane Oscar.

Junior was a retired farm worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, David Oscar and James Oscar; and sisters, Nellie Oscar and Lucille Madison.

He is survived by sisters, Peggy Albert, and husband, Bill, and Rosemary Taylor, all of Warren, Ohio; and his companion, Mary Cook.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 29, 2025, 11 a.m. at Ruckman Cemetery.