Thursday, May 22, 1975

Musical Festival

More than 2,000 people attended the Music Festival at Huntersville this past weekend in spite of the wet weather. We will have a report next week.

ENGAGEMENT

Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie B. Hill, of Hillsboro, announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Linda Sue, to Thomas W. VanReenen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jubert VanReenen, of Beard.

Golden Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Chester Shifflett, of Marlinton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, May 23. The Shiffletts have four children, Harold Shifflett and Mrs. Dolly McClure, both of Marlinton, and William Shifflett and Mrs. Ina Wooddell, both of Richmond, Virginia.

PCHS CLASS OF 1975

Donna J. Abdella, Karen Lynn Arbogast, Rose Maire Barnisky, John Tadger Barrett, Charlene Ann Bennett, Debra Jean Martin Bennett, Larry Wayne Beverage, Mark Edward Beverage, Mary Elizabeth Beverage, Patsy Biggs Beverage, Patricia A. Biggs, Danny R. Blankenship, Gerald H. Bond, Doro-thy Adele Bowman, Kathy D. Brock, Michael W. Brock, Marie Alice Brockway, Kenneth Edward Brown, Timothy Howard Brown, Keigh A. Burgess, Cheryl Lynn Wade Burks, Daniel K. Burks, Jack D. Cain, Gary Allen Cassell, Marla Dean Chestnut, Michael Lee Cohenhour, Doris Jean Colaw, Lloyd W. Coleman, Alfred Michael Collins, Sarah Jean Copen, Don Edward Cover, Caren Patricia Cummins, Barry Lewis Cutlip, Mary Jane Cutlip, Roger Eugene Dickenson, Nathalie Kay Dolan, Cynthia Ann Doyle, Debra Ann Eddy, Teresa Dawn Faulknier, Annie Kay Friel, Judy Carol Friel, Susan Marie Titus Friel, Tony Friel, Karla Faye Galford, Randall W. Galford, Yance H. Galford, Donna Jean Gibson, Betty Jo Gum, Patricia Diane Hausser, Susan C. Hefner, Paul M. Helmick, Brigetta Avalyn Henderson, Melba Marie Hickson, Johnny Lawrence Hill, Phillip Michael Horne, Donna Joan Hovatter, Mary Lynn Howsare, Randall Irvine, Heidemarie Kelley, Vicki Alice Killinger, Rosetta M. Kra-mer, Charles Patrick Leach, E. Diane Little, David Kent Loudermilk, Lowell Morgan Loudermilk, Linda Kay McCall, Lisa Gay Mullens McClure, Phyllis Galford McKeever, Bonnie Williams McLaughlin, Harry Parker McLaughlin, Sherry Sue McMillion, Jay Marion, Sharon Lane Matheny, Michael Wayne Meadows, Mark Edward Mitchell, Deborah Lynn Morris, Diane Denise Morris, Teresa L. Mullenax, Matthew Sebert Myers, Lynn E. Nelson, Susan Dale Nottingham, Debra Lynn Oliver, Iris Jane Pennington, Cathy Sue Phillips, Thomas E. Powell, Kenneth S. Pritt, Linda J. Ray, Charles K. Rider, Melissa Rittenhouse, Karen Louise Roberts, Brenda Caroline Rose, Peggy Jean Rosencrance, Michale Steven Scott, Susan Scott, Daniel Lewis Seldomridge, Douglas Rene Seldomridge;, Debra Ann Sharp, Dorinda J. Sharp, Gary Allen Sharp, Nathan Milburn Sharp, Rachel Virginia Sharp, Randy Allen Sharp, Barbara Sue Shearer, Nancy Jane Simmons, Pamela Ann Simmons, Elva Jane Strehlen, Mark Anthony Taylor, Teresa Darlene Taylor, Martha Susan Terry, Patsy Ellen Triplett, David Ray Turner, Shelia Ann Underwood, Kathy L. Valencia, Dallas E. Vandevender, Peggy Mae Vandevender, Eva Jean Varner, Terry Lynn Varney, Edward W. Vaughan, John Michael Walls, Paul Douglas White, Barbara Jo Wilfong, Kenneth Wayne Wilfong, Kim Franklin Wilfong, Wendy Sue Wooddell, Gary L. Woods and Shasta Nicely Wright.

DEATHS

Mrs. Genevieve Chatman, daughter of the late Boyd and Bell Daughtery, departed this life May 15, 1975. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Mable Kennison Barcroft, 70; born at Lobelia, a daughter of the late W. W. and Rachel Hill Kinnison. Funeral service from the Hillsboro United Methodist Church with burial in Emmanuel Cemetery.

– – –

Anna Jane Hedrick, 68; born in Pocahontas County, a daughter of the late L. B. and Savanna Beverage Roger. Service from the Mt. Pisgah Church with burial in the church cemetery.