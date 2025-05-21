With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Adele Loudermilk Smith, who peacefully entered eternal rest in the early hours of the morning, Monday, May 5, 2025.

Born March 22, 1936, in Marlinton, Hilda Adel Friel was a daughter of the late Warwick and Virgie Friel.

Adele’s life was a testament to the strength and enduring love of family. She spent her formative years in Marlinton, receiving her education there before embarking on a life filled with love, family and cherished memories.

Her marriage to Howard Loudermilk blessed her with four children, Wayne (Deborah), Diane (Rusty), Nancy (Larry), and Laura (Glenn).

Following Howard’s passing after 48 years of marriage, Adele found love again with Beverly Stephen Smith, sharing five more years of marriage before his passing in 2020. Adele’s final months were spent at Morningside of Charlottesville, where she was surrounded by warmth and care, notably Tony and Brandy whom she often praised.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary, Forrest, Clarence, Ada and Charles.

Adele leaves behind a legacy of love that extends through generations. She is survived by her four children; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; all of whom will deeply miss her unwavering love and support.

A funeral service was held Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Mount Eagle Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Virginia, with Pastor Sidney Craig officiating.

Interment was in Monticello Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.