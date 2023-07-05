Thursday, July 5, 1973

National Science Camp

Bartow – Amidst a true West Virginia frog-strangler, shouts of drenched young men playing soccer rose from the misty playing fields at the National Youth Science Camp.

Delegates to the 11th National Youth Science Camp have been at the Pocahontas County location for over a week. The pace of activity has appealed to the interests of 100 of the top 1973 high school graduates in the country.

The nation’s top young scientists, two from each of the 50 states, learn in the camp’s unique atmosphere from men like Dr. Isidore Adler of NASA; Dr. Don White, of Bell Labs; and Dr. Oleg Jefimenko, of West Virginia University…

Dr. Sabastian von Hoerner, of the Green Bank Observatory, discussed the possibilities of life in space with the campers. He said, “It would be a clear case of megalomania to believe that we are the only humans in the universe.”

Two percent of all solar systems in the universe are believed to have some form of life, the astronomer said…

Approaching Wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Arch G. Wooddell are announcing the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Teresa Lee (Terry) to Delmos Franklin Barb, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard J. Barb, all of Marlinton.

The open church wedding will take place August 17 in the Marlinton United Methodist Church…

WEDDING

Miss Nancy Rebecca Harper, of Kings Row in Charleston, became the bride of Wayne Glenn Pottmeyer, of Loudon Heights in Charleston, Saturday, June 23, 1973, in Marlinton Uni-ted Methodist Church with Rev. Maynard Crawford officiating. Music was provided by Mrs. Willard Eskridge, organist…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. Fauber, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Jessica Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Paul Armstrong, of Buckeye, a daughter, named Lucinda Marie.

Born to Dr. and Mrs. Jack Scott, of Buckeye, a son, named Enoch Augusta.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Scott Lovelace, Jr., of Marlinton, a daughter, named Angela Dawn.

Born to Dr. and Mrs. T. M. Pitsenberger, of Elkins, a daughter, named Ashley Ann.

DEATHS

Andrew Melvin Wooddell, 66, of Marlinton, a son of the late Edgar B. and Geneva Sharp Wooddell. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

John A Wells, 77, of Marlinton born in Wellington, Kentucky, a son of the late Alfred and Emily Agee Wells. A veteran of World War I. Burial at Renick with graveside rites by the American Legion.

Mary Ethel Vandevender, 73, of Durbin, a lifelong resident of Pocahontas County; burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

Stanley Wilson Eye, 59, of Franklin, died Tuesday evening, June 26, 1973, while working in the garden on the Robert J. Sites farm. He was a veteran of World War II, and participated in the Normandy Campaign, Northern France and Rhineland Campaigns… Burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Minne Hill Wyatt, 91, of Williamsburg; born at Lobelia, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joel Hill. Burial in the Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Robert Keith Gilmore, 39, of Warren, Ohio, and a native of Marlinton, a son of Wilburn and Wilma Dilley Gilmore, of Mill Creek. Interment in Mount Olive Cemetery.