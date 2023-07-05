According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Keith Allen Burnside, 28, of Huntington, pleaded no contest June 2 to a charge of unlawful taking of vehicle. Burnside was sentenced to 30 days suspended jail, placed on 90 days of unsupervised probation and assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Joshua J. Faler, 46, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 14 to a charge of registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand. Faler was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Kevin Scott Lambert, 27, of Durbin, pleaded no contest June 16 to a charge of passing in a no passing zone. Lambert was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Richard Douglas McMillion, 49, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 15 to a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. McMillion was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Branson J. Meadows, 23, of Ocoee, Florida, pleaded guilty June 28 to charges of unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit, hunting wildlife from a motorized vehicle and unlawful methods of hunting – out of season. Meadows was assessed $665.75 in court costs and fines.

Ignatius George Paulson, 23, of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty June 26 to charges of unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit, possession of wildlife, no hunting in state parks, shooting within 25 yards, shooting or discharging firearm within five hundred feet of a dwelling and hunting wildlife from a motorized vehicle. Paulson was assessed $1,882.93 in court costs and fines.

Jennifer Williams, 49, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty June 13 to a charge of speeding. Williams was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

David Michael Bergman, 50, of Manassas, Virginia, pleaded guilty June 23 to charges of failure to maintain and left of center. Bergman was assessed $399.28 in court costs and fines.

Austin Carden, 24, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty June 12 to a charge of misuse of farm use vehicle. Carden was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.

Kourtney M. Thomas, 22, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 23 to a charge of speeding. Thomas was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Jason B. Aleshire, 41, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 8 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Aleshire was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.