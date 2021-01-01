Thursday, April 19, 1973
WINNERS AGAIN
Pocahontas County High School’s three-boy team won in its second appearance Monday on Klassroom Kwiz 160-150 over Giles County High School. Rick Wooddell, Mike Smith and Philip Horne will appear again next Monday at 7 p.m. on Channel 7, to go against Randolph Henry High School of Charlotte Court House.
Pocahontas County
All-Tournament Team – 7th and 8th Grades
Albert Pondexter, Marlinton, Tom Valencia, Green Bank, Steve Gillispie, Green Bank, Daniel Lewis, Hillsboro, Ricky Barkley, Durbin, Ricky Doyle, Green Bank, Curtis Hively, Green Bank, and David Lee Cassell, Green Bank.
Approaching Wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Mullenax, of Boyer, wish to announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sonya Ellen, to Raymond E. Hess, son of Mrs. Viola Beck, of Souderton, Pennsylvania, and the late James Hess…
Sports Banquet
The Annual All Sports Banquet at PCHS Friday night was a highly successful event. The cafeteria was entirely filled and it was a gratifying experience to see the whole of Pocahontas County honoring its collective group of athletes and cheerleaders.
Coach Williams, head track coach at Marshall University and former coach at Concord, pleased the crowd with an inspirational talk on things necessary to be a good athlete…
David Moore, president of the Lettermen’s Club, presented a fishing pole and reel to June Riley, Athletic Director, who will retire at the end of this school term…
Sponsoring the banquet were the Durbin Lions Club and Marlinton Lions and Rotary clubs and the high school.
Pocahontas merchants contributed many nice gifts which were drawn by number for the athletes and cheerleaders:
Chris Stand – fishing pole, C. J. Richardson
Dewayne Rhea – $25 bond, First National Bank
David Jonese – basketball, Western Auto
Randall Nottingham – 2 tickets, Cass Railroad, DNR
Cathy Johnson – handbag, Lang’s
Matt Withers – 10 gallons gas, Sheets Garage
Jim Cutlip – $5 gift certificate, Kane’s Grocery
Tommy Moore – $10 gift certificate, Men’s Shop
Johnny Totten – watch, A-Jad’s
Mark Morgan – 2 tickets, Cass Railroad, DNR
David Moore – gift, H& P Store
Rick Wooddell – dinner for two, Hermitage Inn
Randy Ervine – gift, Pocahontas Pharmacy
D. C. Gum – $10 gift certificate, Treasure Chest
Susie Workman, gift, Royal Drug Store
DEATHS
Edmond Oswald Shanahan, 65, of Marlinton, a son of the late Edmond John and Stella Baxter Shanahan. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Skaggs Shanahan. Burial in Edray Cemetery.
– – –
Harry Charles Miller, 81, of Mouth of Seneca; born at Hillsboro, a son of the late John W. and Estaline Miller. His first wife, Mrs. Geraldine Faulknier Miller; and second wife, Mrs. Mattie Smith Miller, both preceded him in death… Burial at Hillsboro.
– – –
Penick B. Rose, 87, of Hillsboro, a son of the late Thomas and Margaret Rose. Burial in the Hillsboro Cemetery.
