Thursday, April 19, 1973

WINNERS AGAIN

Pocahontas County High School’s three-boy team won in its second appearance Monday on Klassroom Kwiz 160-150 over Giles County High School. Rick Wooddell, Mike Smith and Philip Horne will appear again next Monday at 7 p.m. on Channel 7, to go against Randolph Henry High School of Charlotte Court House.

Pocahontas County

All-Tournament Team – 7th and 8th Grades

Albert Pondexter, Marlinton, Tom Valencia, Green Bank, Steve Gillispie, Green Bank, Daniel Lewis, Hillsboro, Ricky Barkley, Durbin, Ricky Doyle, Green Bank, Curtis Hively, Green Bank, and David Lee Cassell, Green Bank.

Approaching Wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Mullenax, of Boyer, wish to announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sonya Ellen, to Raymond E. Hess, son of Mrs. Viola Beck, of Souderton, Pennsylvania, and the late James Hess…

Sports Banquet

The Annual All Sports Banquet at PCHS Friday night was a highly successful event. The cafeteria was entirely filled and it was a gratifying experience to see the whole of Pocahontas County honoring its collective group of athletes and cheerleaders.

Coach Williams, head track coach at Marshall University and former coach at Concord, pleased the crowd with an inspirational talk on things necessary to be a good athlete…

David Moore, president of the Lettermen’s Club, presented a fishing pole and reel to June Riley, Athletic Director, who will retire at the end of this school term…

Sponsoring the banquet were the Durbin Lions Club and Marlinton Lions and Rotary clubs and the high school.

Pocahontas merchants contributed many nice gifts which were drawn by number for the athletes and cheerleaders:

Chris Stand – fishing pole, C. J. Richardson

Dewayne Rhea – $25 bond, First National Bank

David Jonese – basketball, Western Auto

Randall Nottingham – 2 tickets, Cass Railroad, DNR

Cathy Johnson – handbag, Lang’s

Matt Withers – 10 gallons gas, Sheets Garage

Jim Cutlip – $5 gift certificate, Kane’s Grocery

Tommy Moore – $10 gift certificate, Men’s Shop

Johnny Totten – watch, A-Jad’s

Mark Morgan – 2 tickets, Cass Railroad, DNR

David Moore – gift, H& P Store

Rick Wooddell – dinner for two, Hermitage Inn

Randy Ervine – gift, Pocahontas Pharmacy

D. C. Gum – $10 gift certificate, Treasure Chest

Susie Workman, gift, Royal Drug Store

DEATHS

Edmond Oswald Shanahan, 65, of Marlinton, a son of the late Edmond John and Stella Baxter Shanahan. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Skaggs Shanahan. Burial in Edray Cemetery.

– – –

Harry Charles Miller, 81, of Mouth of Seneca; born at Hillsboro, a son of the late John W. and Estaline Miller. His first wife, Mrs. Geraldine Faulknier Miller; and second wife, Mrs. Mattie Smith Miller, both preceded him in death… Burial at Hillsboro.

– – –

Penick B. Rose, 87, of Hillsboro, a son of the late Thomas and Margaret Rose. Burial in the Hillsboro Cemetery.