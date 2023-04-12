John Ray Fitzgerald, 62, of Cass, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Born March 20, 1961, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Stanley Hunter Fitzgerald and Erma Defibaugh Fitzgerald Simmons.

Johnny was a very talented artist, he knew no strangers and would give the shirt off of his back to help anyone. He worked many jobs throughout his life, but concrete was his passion. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his time in the woods.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest Wilfong and Berlin Fitzgerald.

He is survived by his wife, Dwana Hise Fitzgerald, of Cass; daughter, Jessica Fitzgerald, of Durbin; sons, Joshua Fitzgerald, and wife, Heather, of Beaver Creek, Jeremy Fitzgerald and Nicholas Fitzgerald, both of Cass; 14 grandchildren; three sisters, Dreama, Sue and Tiffany; four brothers, Jerry, Robert, Howard, and wife, Lisa, and Mike, and wife, Dawn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

There will be no service at this time.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale was in charge of arrangements.

