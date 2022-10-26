Thursday, October 26, 1972

Sue Hollandsworth has been appointed Justice of the Peace for Edray District. Harvey Galford did not accept the appointment.

– – –

Ground has been broken for an addition to the Southern States building. The block warehouse will be built by Leonard Combs, contractor of Richmond, Virginia.

– – –

The Marlinton H-P Store is starting a remodeling job this week, with a new front, new carpeting, and some rearrangements of the store.

Homemaker’s Conference

The responsibilities of fixing something special for supper, running a sweeper, washing the dishes and doing the laundry were forgotten this week, or pushed into the back of the mind, as 325 women belonging to the West Virginia Extension Homemakers organization came together at Jackson Mill near Weston for the annual Fall Conference. Participants were given a choice of 19 classes and activities and the afternoons offered a choice of 12 crafts.

One of the most popular classes was the Scholarship Class on “Mountain Heritage.” An interesting aspect of our inheritance has been the revival of interest in our mountain culture and the interest has been very high during this conference as the participants covered the language, music, dance and religion…

Attending from Pocahontas County were: Emma Beard, Ruth Beale, Ida McNeill, Audrey Menefee, Carrie Morrison, Dorothy Reynolds, Catherine Rimel, Maude Welder and Betty Rae Weiford, West Virginia University County Extension Agent.

Pocahontas County Reunion in Ohio

The Seventh Annual Pocahontas County Reunion was held in Elyria, Ohio, August 27, 1972, with approximately 90 persons attending including several from Pocahontas. After the delicious meal, we enjoyed the afternoon and evening listening to the music of Bill Terry and the Country Strings from Canton. Bill is a native of Cass…

Those attending from Pocahontas County were Mirl Dilley, Gilbert VanReenen, Mrs. Ehtel Underwood, Mrs. Helen Galford and Mrs. Susie Rogers. Others attending were: Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Defibaugh, Mansfield; Mr. and Mrs. Roy Gibson and son, of Circleville; Mr. and Mrs. Hubert McKenney and family, Mr. and Mrs. Forrest VanReenen and Mrs. Jane Dilley, Warren; Dale Dilley and family, Garfield Heights; Mr. and Mrs. Lee Barnett and family, Medina; Mr. and Mrs. Sam Carpenter, of Miamisburg; Mr. and Mrs. Russel Nottingham and family, of South Amherst; Mr. and Mrs. Okey Dalton and boys, Federicktown; Mr. and Mrs. Harry Higgins, James Mann and family, Danny Jackson, Amherst; Bill Terry, Don Johnson, Larry Butler, Canton; Mrs. Sherman Friel, Wellington, Mr. and Mrs. Warren McCloud and family, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Jackson and family, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Sparks, Mrs. Betty Carol Jones and girls, Don Shumaker, Roger Mullins, Mr. and Mrs. Norman P. Rose and family, Mr. and Mrs. Darel Underwood and family, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sparks, Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Burgess and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Carpenter, Elyria; and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Defibaugh and Debbie, of Grafton.

DEATHS

Mrs. Nelle Hultz Lewis, of Hillsboro; a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Delbert Lester Gillispie, 68, of Arbovale, a son of the late James W. and Florence Louise Cooper Gillispie. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Frank W. Jackson, 78, of Marlinton, a son of the late Charles and Sarah Rose Jackson. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

A & P STORE

Bisquick – 40 oz. box 49¢

Ivory Soap – 2 bath size bars 15¢

Cut Green Beans – 2 for 43¢

Kraft Mayonnaise – 32 oz. jar 73¢

Sliced Bacon –89¢/lb.

Pork Chops – 89¢/lb.

Ground Chuck – 89¢/lb.

Chuck Roast – 54¢/lb.

Swanson Dinners– 10¢

Cottage Cheese – 2 for 69¢

King Size Cheer Detergent – 99¢