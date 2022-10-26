Mary Frances Dilley, 91, of Dunmore, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born July 13, 1931, at Spring Creek, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lydia Rose Scott.

Frances was a good mother and grandmother; a retired LPN from Pocahontas Memorial Hospital; a farmer; and a faithful member of Baxter Presbyterian Church in Dunmore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cameron Dilley; sister, Dortha Vaughan; and brother, Henry Lee Scott.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Dilley, of Dunmore; and grandson, Bryan Dilley, whom she considered a son.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Per her wishes, the body was cremated.