Thursday, October 19, 1972

Saturday was birthday time and here comes a beautiful flower arrangement – and do you know what the card said? “Anyone voting a straight Democratic ticket really doesn’t deserve any flowers?” No name, but the flowers were lovely and appreciated just the same.

– – –

Bill Ruckman reports a pear tree in bloom – some full blossoms, some buds, and a few pears – while checking on game and mast back to Billy Sod on Gilden Mountain, October 4. He says game seems to be scarce – he saw only one squirrel – no mast, just a few scattered buckeyes, no beech mast.

Hillsboro Fire Department

The King and Queen for the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department are the Kindergarten contestants, Jimmy McCoy and Rhonda Pritt, who collected $92.

Jimmy is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Laverne McCoy, of Droop. Rhonda is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Pritt, of Droop.

The runners up were Jamie Burks and Teresa Workman, the second grade contestants who collected $90.01. Jamie is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Burks. Teresa is the daughter of Mr. and Mr. Lawrence Workman.

6970th Mentor is all-around sportsman

After coaching the 6970th Air Base Group fast pitch softball team to post runner up and guiding the Fort George G. Meade, Md., varsity team to the First United States Army championships, Tom Matheny has a chance to rest a bit and get ready for basketball.

The 6970th Air Base Group technical sergeant also was an official for the Maryland State Class I & AA Softball Championships this year, squeezing that in between his two coaching jobs.

Matheny, who has been active in sports since his Green Bank, West Virginia, high school days, began his playing career as a linebacker and fullback for a school team that had a 17-3 win-loss record for two years. Although, he said his playing days are over due to an injury, he gets involved in almost every major sport through officiating or coaching…

In 1966, he coached basketball in Berlin where he took a team to tourney play… His coaching record in basketball was hiked to 66-13 with a successful season in Italy…

Tom Matheny is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Matheny, of Green Bank…

50th Wedding Anniversary

The Golden Wedding Anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Alva E. Moore was celebrated at their home on Ninth Street in Marlinton Sunday, October 8.

Hostesses for this happy occasion were nieces of the couple, Mrs. Tony Ware, of Cass, Mrs. Lew Gibson, of Elk, and Mr. William Moore, of Hillsboro…

The weather was pleasant, and Mrs. Moore recalled that their wedding day October, 4, 1922, was also a beautiful sunny day.

They were married at the Edray Parsonage by the Reverend Mr. Powers, whose wife witnessed the ceremony…

They resided with his parents on the family farm for about a year. During this time, the timber was sawed for the fine home which they built near his parents’ residence on Jerico Road.

The home place was farmed well, with pride and care, by this couple, both descendants of early Pocahontas pioneer families. Here they lived until recent years, when they retired and moved into their town home.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Poage, of Marlinton, a daughter. The mother is the former Brenda Warren.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Long, of Bluefield, Virginia, a daughter, named Kristie Lynn. The mother is the former Gloria Jean Bruffey.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. George Chamberlain, of Manassas, Virginia, a son. The mother is the former Judy Wilfong, of Dunmore.

DEATHS

Myrtle Clutter Cain, of Petersburg, Florida; sister of Eric Clutter. Burial in the Emmanuel Cemetery on Bruffey Creek.

Clyde Cassell, 67, of Akron, Ohio, a son of Jacob and Clara Sutton Cassell. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Everett W. Friel, 36, of Beverly, a son of Mrs. Hulda Sharp Friel and the late Arthur Friel. Burial, with Masonic Rites, in Fairview Cemetery.

Ernest J. Pyles, 77, of Seebert, a son of the late Beckley and Sarah Buzzard Pyles. Burial, with Masonic Rites, in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.