Thursday, October 5, 1972

A few reports on wooly worms that make it look like a mild winter. Mrs. Shannon Withers saw one all brown, with the front end just a little darker, and Miss Julia Price saw one all light brown.

Moody Wilson came to town Tuesday and he predicts a hard winter. He reports wooly worms with lots of black and the squirrels hurrying to buy hickory nuts without hulling them.

WEATHER

Minimum temperature, 32 degrees on the 30th. Maximum temperature, 82 degrees on the 17th and 26th. Average low, 47.2. Rainfall, 2.55 inches; rainfall, 6.69 inches a year ago.

Punt, Pass and Kick Winners

Age Group 8: First, Joseph Roy, Marlinton; second, Andrew McNabb, Marlinton; third, David Morrison, Buckeye.

Age Group 9: First, Daniel Dolan, Green Bank; second, Harold Carpenter, Green Bank; third, Robert Smith, Marlinton.

Age Group 10: First, Ronald Hall, Marlinton; second, Kevin Workman, Hillsboro; third, Samuel Poindexter, Marlinton.

Age Group 11: First, Jeffrey Barb, Marlinton; second, Richard Oref, Green Bank; third, Ronald Sharp, Marlinton.

Age Group 12: First, Larry Ryder, Minnehaha Springs; second, Albert Carpenter, Green Bank; third, William Phillips, Marlinton.

Age Group 13: First, Marty Beverage, Buckeye; second, Albert Poindexter, Marlinton; third, John Bow-yer, Green Bank.

First place winners will go to Clarksburg to compete in the Zone Competition.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Cook, of Summersville, a son, named David Wary Vernon Cook.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Stewart Remines, of Bluefield, a son, named John Stewart.

DEATHS

Herbert Charles Hill, 68, of Hillsboro; born at Jacox, a son of the late Joseph and Lizzie Boggs Hill. Burial in the Kellison Cemetery.

Mrs. Bessie Nottingham Gladwell, 87, of Rainelle; born at Mill Point, a daughter of the late Emmet and Lucy Grimes Nottingham. Burial in the End of the Trail Cemetery at Clintonville.

Staff Sergeant Lawrence H. Nicholas, Sr., 37, died unexpectedly at the Eglin Air Force Hospital. He was a son of the late Alfred Fenton and Marie Jackson Nicholas… Burial in the Maplewood Cemetery at Elkins. He is the nephew of Mrs. Margaret Cashwell and Mrs. Gladys Tibbs, both of Marlinton.

Mrs. Edith Virginia Hoover Weatherholt, 89, of Marlinton; born at Linwood, a daughter of the late George and Mollie Beale Hoover. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.