Michael L. Galford, 58, of Bartow, ended his six-year battle with cancer Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Born at the Marlinton Hospital, he was a son of the late Earl Henry and Ada Marie Galford.

Mike was a Sawmill Mechanic for 18 years at Allegheny Wood Products. He was a member of the Riverside Masonic Lodge #124 and a former volunteer firefighter and EMT with the BFD.

Mike was a true outdoorsman who loved to do any kind of hunting – mainly bear, deer and turkey. He also loved to fish and spend time with his family and friends. On a normal summer’s day, if he wasn’t out hunting and fishing, you could find him in his garage tinkering around with something.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two older siblings, a sister, Yancey Helen Lambert, and a brother, Earl “Buck” Marion Galford.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 40 years, Rose Marie Galford; daughter, Amanda Rose Galford, and fiancé, Daniel Arbogast, of Bartow; son, Zachary Allen Galford, and wife, Kristin, of Beverly; two very cherished grandbabies whom he loved very much, Laynie Arbogast and Dawson Michael Galford; brother, Grant R. Galford, of Bartow; two nieces, Amy Patricia Chenoweth, of Belington, and Savannah Noel Lambert, of Bartow; nephew, Travis Allen Lambert, of Bartow, and a four legged companion, Bay-Bay (a.k.a. Sandy).

Funeral service was held Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Harold Swecker officiating.

