Thursday, August 3, 1972

Boys in Service

Sp5 Larry Price has returned from a 12-month tour of duty in Vietnam, and spent a 30-day leave with his parent, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Price, of Durbin…

Award

A special award was presented June 19, 1972 to Arlie Ryder who is employed at Ryder’s Texaco and Grocery in Boyer.

The award, a plaque bearing two silver dollars, two Kennedy half-dollars and a specially minted commemorative coin set in an automotive design, was presented for exceptional customer service by a representative of the Gates Rubber Co.

Brownsburg News

Mr. and Mrs. John Will-iams, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and William Geth- ers, of Buffalo, New York, spent several days with their mother and grandmother, Mrs. Mabel C. Boggs, and other relatives and friends in Brownsburg and Marlinton. This was Mr. Gether’s first trip back to West Virginia in 30 years.

Mr. and Mrs. John R. Wilson and family, of Steuben-ville, Ohio, spent last week- end with their father and grandfather, Moody Wilson, and other relatives and friends in Brownsburg and Marlinton.

Mrs. Ethel Stewart, of McLean, Virginia, and Sallie Stewart and Children, of Washington, D. C., spent the weekend with Homer C. Stewart and other relatives in Brownsburg.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gene Geiger, of Tallahassee, Florida, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harold E. Adkins, of Droop, a son named Christopher Allan.

DEATHS

Clem Simmons, of Marlinton; burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Estes Fennen Crist, 70, of Arbovale; burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Donald C. Ervine, 85, of Green Bank; burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

John Lanty Hogsett, 84, of Marlinton; burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Minnie Myrtle Bold-en, 85, of Cass, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Dallis Banks. Burial in the Pleasant Green Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Lola Scruggs Taylor, 90, of Dunmore, a daughter of the late George and Liza Jane Scruggs. Burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.

Mrs. Eula May Sizemore, 72, of Toledo, Ohio; burial in Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg.

David Lee Miller, 19, of Ronceverte; burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Gatrel Gibson Rexrode, a daughter of the late William and Delia Cunningham Gibson.

Sterling Lee Gum, 47, of Bartow, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Gum; burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Winfred C. Rhea, 57, of Mingo, a son of the late Adam M. Rhea and Myrtle Ellen McCarty Rhea. Burial in the Gibson Cemetery on Elk.

Herman Woodford Tacy, the last grandchild to be called of Dr. Randolph B. Tacy, an early settler in the Boyer community.

Leo Winter McCoy, 62, of Fenwick, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Anderw McCoy, of Pocahontas County. Burial in the Richwood Cemetery.