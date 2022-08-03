Jessie Mariah Lambert, 88 of Lancaster, Virginia, formerly of Arbovale, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lancaster, Virginia.

Born June 19, 1934, at Mill Creek, she was a daughter of the late Rubert Burton and Clarinda Alice Currence Arbogast.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard L. Lambert, in 2008.

She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Miles, and devoted son-in-law, Mark, of Lancaster, Virgina; son, Paul Lambert (Donna), of Durbin; grandchildren, Todd L. Sheets, William W. Sheets, Leslie Eggleston and Scott Lambert; three great-grandchildren, T. J. Sheets, Kendra Lambert and Blaze Lambert; brother, Jacob Arbogast (Linda), of Cherry Grove; and numerous special adopted grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Rev. Harold Swecker officiating. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements.

