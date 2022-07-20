Thursday, July 20, 1972

Important Notice

After great travail, Dan Cupid has permanently removed a member of the Board of Directors at the News Stand. It therefore becomes our painful duty to ask for nominations for his vacant seat in the window. – Committee

Pioneer Days Winners

Parade

Swago Home Demonstrations Club was grand champion.

Horse and Rider

First, Pamela Dilley Sharpes; second, James Varner; third, David King.

Conveyance

First, Jerry Teter; second, Wilbur Curry and Claude Carpenter; third, Albert Hickman.

Western

First, James McComb; second, Polly Hull; third, Jim Fleshman.

Floats

First, Swago Home Demonstration Club; second, Dunmore Mountaineer 4-H Club; third, Pocahontas Pixie 4-H Club.

Walking

First, Keith Casteel and Family; second, Walking Group; third, Marlinton School Chorus.

Antique Cars

J. H. Gregory, of Waynesboro, Virginia.

County 4-H Camp

The 1972 edition of the Pocahontas County 4-H Camp will unfold July 24-28 at Camp Pocahontas near Thornwood. The camp planning committee, headed by Laura Jean Rittenhouse and Bob Keller, is very enthusiastic about this year’s camp.

The objective of a 4-H Camp is to provide an environment where campers develop desirable interpersonal relationships, appreciate their heritage and nature and have a realistic understanding of themselves…

Planning and carrying out a camp for the 170 plus campers who will attend is a long and detailed task which is only possible through high quality volunteer adult and junior leaders help, which is provided by county citizens interested in the development of our youth…

Cave Rescue

While exploring the Walt Allen Cave near Clover Lick Sunday evening with friends, Gary Beverage slipped from a caving ladder and fell about 55 feet. Fortunately, in some way, the ladder impeded his fall near the bottom and probably saved his life. He sustained only minor injuries.

Gary is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Beverage, of Dunmore.

Rescuers worked from late Sunday night until early Monday morning to bring Gary to the surface. To remove him from the cave, he was securely fastened in a stretcher and then had to be lifted up a series of cliffs, 60, 30 and 15 feet in height.

The rescue team was led by several expert cavers and included members of the Durbin and Marlinton Fire Department rescue squads and other volunteers.

Direct Dialing Plans

Lonnie Ratliff, local manager of the Marlinton Telephone Utilities of West Virginia, Inc., announces the company’s program now underway to establish Direct Distance Dialing (DDD) in seven telephone exchanges at a cost of approximately $225,000…

Mr. Ratliff further stated that the establishment of Direct Distance Dialing is part of the Utilities 1972 budget which calls for expenditure of over $500,000 for new switching equipment and cable facilities to expand telephone service and keep pace with the growth and communication needs in the area it serves…

DEATHS

Mrs. Mary Virginia Pyles Ryder, 94, of Huntersville, a daughter of the late James and Jane Church. Burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Plummer Fenton Cutlip, 71, of Buckeye; born at Lobelia, a son of the late Robert and Minnie Hill Cutlip. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Virgil Ray Lambert, 40, of Bartow, died from wounds received when a .30 caliber rifle accidentally went off in a car. Burial in the Lambert Cemetery on Elk Mountain.

Edgar W. Doss, 80, of Maryland, formerly of Lobelia; burial in the Old Droop Church Cemetery at Beard.

Daniel Bryon Sharp born in Washington, D. C., a son of the late Lester and Twila Sharp. Funeral service was held at Montgomery Hills Baptist Church. Interment was in Park Lawn Cemetery.