Lincoln S. Cochran, Pocahontas County Sheriff, is on the right driving this car on Fourth Avenue in Marlinton. The year is 1914. One of the Sharp twins, George or Summers, is seated on the left in the back seat. Font passenger is unknown. Cochran served as Sheriff from 1913 to 1916. (The Lincoln Cochran Collection, Courtesy of Rebecca Cochran; ID: PHP003334)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.