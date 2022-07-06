Thursday, July 6, 1972

Clarence Michael retired Friday after working in the Marlinton Post Office 32 years.

Douglas Dunbrack and Bill McNeel were in Roanoke, Virginia, and Bluefield to make TV presentations publicizing Pioneer Days.

Walter Jett

Many workers come and go in Pocahontas but few come to stay. Walter Jett says when he came into Pocahontas County and stopped on Elk Mountain to view the wonderful scene below, he told his wife that this was where he wanted to make their home and raise their children – live, die and be buried.

He has since worked, and worked hard, to make a better Pocahontas. No matter where he is, he boosts Pocahontas.

To his credit are an outstanding livestock program and varied community promotions. His interests are wide and his capacity for work has been almost limitless.

We join in the salute to him on his retirement.

Heavy Rains

Rain gauges show three to four and a half inches of rain Tuesday evening but evidently more than that fell in the Beaver Creek and Douthards Creek areas for it was the heaviest ever seen by many residents. All streams became torrents. Many roads were blocked. Knapps Creek was out of its banks and the Greenbrier was high, but about 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, the danger seemed to be over. Marlinton firemen stayed on watch all night, and we thank them.

Pioneer Days

The people of Pocahontas will be hosts to many visitors this week. Let our courtesy and friendliness be in evidence. There are Pioneer Days activities for all interests. Make it a point to acquaint yourself with the time and place of things so you can be of help to our guests.

Trip to Russia

Mr. and Mrs. Richard McNeel, of Hillsboro, left Friday from Washington by plane on a three-week farm-oriented trip to Russia as members of a People to People Tour. The West Virginia group of 26 is led by Dr. Richard McClung, whose wife and mother accompanied him. They will visit six countries with the main country being Russian.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Karl Hille, of Bartow, a son, born in the office of Dr. Jack Scott in Marlinton. Champagne was served to celebrate the occasion.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roland Armstrong, of Takoma Park, Maryland, a daughter, named Sherry Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Sam Landis, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter, named Jody Elizabeth.

DEATHS

Mrs. Margie N. Grimes, of Huntersville; burial in the Grimes Cemetery.

Luther Gray Geiger, 60, of Stony Bottom; burial in the Geiger Cemetery at Stony Bottom.

Albert Lucian Acord, 75, of Dunmore, a son of the late Charlie M. and Margaret Nottingham Acord. Burial in the Taylor Cemetery near Dunmore.

Mrs. Dorothy Seabolt, 45, of Marlinton. Her body was taken to Pennsylvania for services and burial.

Chester H. Neighbors, 59, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Cass. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery. He was employed by the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad for 30 years.

Miss Ann Lynn Cyrus, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Cyrus, of South Charleston; granddaughter of Mrs. Onie Campbell, of Dunmore. Burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.

Jonah Roy Sparks, 82, a son of the late Samuel Adam and Emma Griffith Sparks, a veteran of World War I and a retired farmer. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Price Walter Williams, Sr., 67, of Mill Gap, Virginia, a son of the late Samuel Ellis and Anna Poage Williams. Burial in the Hightown Church cemetery.