Forrest S. Friel, 88, of Marlinton, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home.

Born July 1, 1933, in Clawson, he was a son of the late Warrick and Virgie Payne Friel.

Forrest was a member of First Baptist Church – Huntersville. He was a veteran, having served in the 101st Airborne during the Korean Conflict. He was also a retired coal miner and forester.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant children; daughters, Judy McLaughlin and Frances Castle; great-granddaughter, Alleah Barnisky; brothers, Clarence Friel and Charles Friel; sisters, Mary Ryder and Ada Galford.

Survivors include his wife, Susie Friel; daughters, Margaret Wilfong, and husband, Ted, of Hillsboro, Brenda Butler, of Shenandoah, Virginia, Connie Colaw, of Monterey, Virginia, Lisa Robertson, and husband, Sherman, of Buckeye, Teresa Johnson, and husband, Geno, Sandra Krout, and Randall Bennett, all of Marlinton; son, Forrest “Rusty” Friel, of Franklin; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Adele Smith of Monticello, Virginia.

Funeral service was held Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Burial was in Clawson Cemetery at Thorney Creek with Military Honors by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

