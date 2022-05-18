Thursday, May 18, 1972



Ideas for Better Health?

The health, safety and well being of our friends, neighbors and families is a real concern to us all. Each day when you speak to people on the street our first question is often, “How are you?” But let’s think about that question a moment – How are we as a county?

How is your mother’s great-aunt that lives alone up on Back Mountain? Has anyone checked lately?

Does your nine year old seem to have trouble learning to read because it’s hard to see the words and you cannot get to the eye doctor because Dad needs the car to get to work, and besides it would take all day to get there and home?

And weren’t we lucky when the school bus wrecked that one of the first people there happened to be a former medic and that almost all of the hospital day and night staff were at the hospital since it was time to change shifts?

But what can be done to improve these situations and the many others each of us knows?

These are some of the questions which were asked at a meeting held recently to discuss healthcare and services… As a result of this meeting an AdHoc committee on county health was formed to see if county people were interested enough to organize a county health organization and really get to work on these and other problems…

4-H News

Twelve Pocahontas County 4-H members participated in the Weston Area 4-H Round-Up Saturday, according to Bob Keller, County 4-H agent.

The Round-Up includes competition in public speaking, talent and many classifications of visual presentations with area winners going on to compete in the State Round-Up at Jackson’s Mill…

County winners who competed last Saturday and their clubs were: Gloria Jackson, Pocahontas Pixies, Jr.; Patty Summers, Durbin Daredevils; Phyllis Galford, Wendy Wooddell and Susan Nottingham, Marlinton Older Youth; Sherry Lee Wyatt, Frost Trailblazers; Vicki Killinger and Debby Eddy, Marlinton Older Youth; Marvina Doss, Brush Country Hunters; Julie Curry, Marlinton Pioneers; Pam Dunbrack, Pocahontas Pixies, Sr.; and Cheryl Dunbrack, Marlinton, Pioneers.

Vicki Killinger and Debby Eddy qualified to go on the the State Round-up…



BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Fowler, of Hillsboro, a daughter, named Kimberly Lynne.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Gordon, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Tammy Lynn.

DEATHS

Charles Burns LaRue, 84, of Hillsboro, born at Millboro, Virginia, a son of the late Francis and Agnes A. LaRue. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Ella Jackson, 88, born in Randolph County, a daughter of the late Joseph and Minerva Cowger Daff. Burial in the Cloonan Cemetery near Buckeye.

James William Ward, 69, of Marlinton, born at St. Marys, a son of the late Frank and Emma Bowers Ward. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Lamer Jason Biggs, 66, of Marlinton, a son of the late Jasper and Sally Jackson Biggs. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

J. Barney Showalter, 71, of Slaty Fork, born at Linwood, a son of the late Howard and Rachel Lindsey Showalter. Burial in the Gibson Cemetery.