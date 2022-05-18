Diana Sue Sheets, age 72, of Green Bank, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born February 7, 1951, in Elkins, she was a daughter of the late Ben and Shirley Teter Rexrode.

Diana was a homemaker, foster parent, and owner/ operator of Diana’s Café.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Sheets; brothers, James Randolph Rexrode, Ben Jr. Rexrode, Terry Wayne Rexrode, Jackie Lee Rexrode, and infant twins.

She is survived by son, Mike Vandevender, and his fiancée, Misty Wilfong, of Green Bank; step-daughters, Chantell Colby, and husband, Mike, and Leslie Jenkins, and husband, Kristopher, all of Moorefield; nine grandchildren, Chyanne, Daniel, Bryson, Nicole, Samatha, Noah, Faith, Ashley and Courtney; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Miley and Clara; two sisters, Donna Jean Nelson, of Bartow, and Debra Wagman, of Frank; brother, Danny “Bushy” Rexrode, of Dur-bin; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Diana’s wishes the body will be cremated, and there will be no service.

